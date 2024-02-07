How to play Foamstars multiplayer

If you’re playing Foamstars, you might be wondering how to access online multiplayer. There are two ways to play Foamstars online, and luckily for you, we’re here to help. This article explains how to play regular online multiplayer and co-op in Foamstars.

Recommended Videos

How to play Foamstars online multiplayer

Stairs in the back of the Lounge. Screenshot by Dot Esports Make your way to the Helicopter across the shining pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play multiplayer Foamstars, firstly complete the tutorial when you first launch the game. Afterward, when you are on top of the hotel (in the Lounge hub zone), go upstairs. On the other side of the pool, there’s a helicopter at the back with a forcefield containing a myriad of colors. Walk up to the helicopter and press Circle at the “Versus” prompt.

From this menu, you can choose any game mode you’ve unlocked, like Smash the Star, a typical four-versus-four team-deathmatch mode. After you’ve selected a mode, you will automatically start matchmaking. Alternatively, you can also choose Private Party from the Versus menu if you’d like to set up a custom match with others or find an existing private room.

Private Party Room in Foamstars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can even change your match’s background music, which is a great feature. There are 12 tracks to choose from, and several remind me of Persona’s catchy music. You can’t go wrong.

If you don’t want to walk up to the helicopter every time to start online multiplayer, you can instead press the touchpad on your controller to see the city map from the hotel. This menu is very useful—choose Versus at the top of the list to quickly select your game mode.

How to play Foamstars co-op

If you’d prefer to work as a team in Foamstars’ co-op mode, you can access it from the menu as well. Press the touchpad while you’re in the hotel and select Mission from the list. On the pop-up menu, choose Squad Mission, not Foamstar Missions. This is because Foamstar Missions are solo-only, meaning you can’t play them in co-op.

Select Squad Mission on this screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to co-op with random players, keep Auto-Matching on and select Normal or Hard difficulty to continue to the mission. But, if you want to play with up to three friends, press the options button then select Social. A screen appears showing your Current Group and Friend List—make sure your friends are online on Foamstars, select their namecard, then press Invite to Group. Repeat the process for everyone, then play the Squad mission as usual.

Does Foamstars have split-screen co-op multiplayer?

Foamstars doesn’t offer split-screen multiplayer in any form at launch. There’s no information about whether this will change in the future, but it’s unlikely. For now, you can get busy playing online with others around the world as you get to grips with every Foamstars character.