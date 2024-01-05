Is Persona 3 Reload a remake?

Persona 3 Reload is an RPG developed by Atlus slated to release on Feb. 2. Given that the title harkens back to the original Persona 3, many fans have wondered whether this game will be a remake, or a new addition to the PlayStation 2 classic.

Persona is among the most revered turn-based RPGs in video game history, with each installment attracting a massive audience. Persona 3 Reload was first announced on June 11, 2023, though the first trailer left fans wondering where the game will fall in the timeline of the series.

If you are trying to figure out whether Persona 3 Reload is a remake, sequel, or prequel to Persona 3, here’s what you need to know.

Persona 3 Reload, explained

Go all out in this iconic RPG | Image via Official ATLUS West

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3. The original Persona 3 was first launched in 2006 and was the fourth addition to the Japanese RPG. Similar to other entries in the series, Persona 3 is a self contained story that follows a teenager in Japan able to summon Persona and works with others to unravel a larger mystery.

Persona 3 is revered as one of the best entries into the Persona franchise, with many players eager to jump back into the world. There has been some speculation that the remake could add new and unique story elements to the game, similar to the Golden versions of other Persona titles. Still, this is expected to be a faithful adaptation of the game rather than an extension of the original title.

Along with improved visuals, fans can expect a new English voice cast and various gameplay dungeons. Those familiar with Persona 3 might see improved dungeons, changed environments, and smoother gameplay. And it will all come with an added bonus for users of a certain Xbox subscription service (yeah, I’m talking about Game Pass).

Atlus is no stranger to re-releasing its games, as Persona 4 recently dropped its Golden version. With such long waits between new Persona games, we can likely expect to hear more details about Persona 3 Reload and potentially other remakes in the near future.