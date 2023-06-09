Persona 3 devs accidentally leak remake, new Persona 5 game

That is one way to shoot your shot.

Persona fans appear to be set to be eating good through early 2024 after Atlus accidentally leaking its Persona 3 remake and a new Persona 5 spin-off early on Instagram.

Today, various promotional images and videos for two upcoming titles that have yet to be officially revealed were posted on the official western Instagram account for Atlus. Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the 2006 PlayStation 2 titles, was shown alongside Persona 5 Tactica, which appears to be a P5-centric tactics game.

Footage of P3 Reload leaked back in April alongside other footage from Sonic Frontiers and a rumored Jet Set Radio that was labeled as an internal development meeting for Sega back in late 2021. Additional information about the game dropped yesterday, pointing to a reveal during a showcase soon.

Another trailer leaked on June 8 seemingly revealed the announcement for Persona 5 Tactica, a P5 spin off that takes the game’s stylish designs and overlays into the world ot grid-based tactics. It uses a visual look fans are used to from other side titles like Persona Q, though with its own flair, and shows off some gameplay.

Based on these leaked trailers, this content was supposed to be shared after or during the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 since the branding mentions both are coming to Xbox Game Pass and make no mention of PlayStation consoles.

Atlus teamed up with Xbox last June to reveal Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal would all be coming to the platform. With that announcement in mind, Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica should be coming to Steam, PlayStation consoles, and Nintendo Swtich too once it finally arrives.

More information on both of these Atlus games will be shared in the coming days—most likely at the Xbox Games Showcase at 12pm CT on June 11.

