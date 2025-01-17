Gamers hit with Steam Community error E502 L3 as platform goes down

Steam has suddenly gone down for thousands of gamers online, with many getting an error message E502 L3 when trying to sign into the community app or on their PC.

The error has occurred since 5am CT, and no end is in sight. However, we imagine Steam is quickly trying to resolve the problem so gamers worldwide can resume their sessions and access their Steam libraries.

When trying to access Steam Community, account holders receive the message “Something Went Wrong. We were unable to service your request. Please try again later.” The error code E502 L3 appears underneath.

A quick look at the steamstat.us website doesn’t reveal what caused the service to go down, but it mainly affects the Steam Community outside of the Store and games. Players can still access and load some games in some instances, though not everyone has been lucky.

When checking the error, Steam Community seems to be affected by a Bad Gateway, which means there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it, as it’s an error on Valve’s side with its servers. Valve has also not confirmed any problems or fixes are on the way.

With Steam Community down, players might be unable to complete forms, discuss games, or even chat with their friends. We at Dot Esports also have an issue with Steam Community but have been able to load games fine. Updating and buying games also seem to be working.

In addition to Steam Community, Profile tags appear to be down for some people. This means account owners can’t access their profiles, see badges, or add or remove friends until the issue gets resolved.

For anyone who wants to take advantage of the Community features, all you can do is wait until Valve eventually fixes the issue. You can check the status yourself on the steamstat.us website and wait until the Bad Gateway message returns to a green Normal.

