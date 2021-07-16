Is Steam down? Here’s how to check Steam’s server status

If you’ve been experiencing problems with using certain features or connecting to Steam, you’re not alone.

Because Valve’s platform is used by millions of users around the world, it often encounters specific errors and problems that will impact user experience on the platform for everything from players trying to play their games or purchase new products.

The most recent example of this is the widespread report of user issues and errors that popped up as soon as the reservation period for Valve’s new handheld system, the Steam Deck, started. Just minutes after the pre-orders went live, Steam users were met with long waiting times, error messages, and endless loading screens while attempting to place their orders.

The Steam Deck problems didn’t necessarily affect every aspect of Valve’s gaming platform, but it’s impacted the store. It appears that this has also resulted in login issues, though that varies from person to person.

You can check the Steam community hub, SteamDB, for specific status information, including how many users are online, how different areas of the platform are performing, and more.

There isn’t an easy fix for Steam being down since it’s usually a problem on Valve’s end, but you can always try restarting Steam to see if you have better results.