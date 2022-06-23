The 10 best deals during the 2022 Steam Summer Sale

So many games are on sale that it can be hard to choose which ones to get.

The quarterly Steam sales are highly anticipated by gamers everywhere because they are a time when gamers open up their wallets and pick up their long wish-listed games at a steep discount.

The 2022 Steam Summer Sale began today, June 23, and runs until 12pm CT on July 7. This leaves exactly two weeks for gamers to find their deals and purchase them before time runs out. The deals should remain live for the entire two weeks, save for some daily deals that expire 24 hours after they pop up.

If you’re unsure of what deals to grab or what to wait for, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 deals for the 2022 Steam Summer Sale to help you make a decision.

Monster Hunter Rise

Sale price: $30.59 – 49 percent off

This monster-hunting game is getting a DLC soon, so players who are interested in getting into the new content can snatch up the base game for a sweet half-off discount. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak comes to platforms on June 30 and will cost $39.99.

Frostpunk

Sale price: $7.49 – 75 percent discount

Frostpunk, a society survival game, is getting a sequel soon, so players waiting on a sale to pick up the first one will find a steep discount on it. At just under $8, players can build a city powered by steam, establish laws, secure crucial resources, and make sure that their citizens survive the cold.

The Sims 4

Sale price: $4.99 – 75 percent discount

Not only is The Sims 4 base game on sale, but the rest of the content packs are also on sale. Expansion packs are all half off, and game and stuff packs are 30 percent off. The only exception is some of the newer releases such as the Werewolves game pack, and none of the kits are on sale.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Sale price: $47.99 – 20 percent discount

Not only is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands now on Steam after a short Epic Games Store exclusive period, but it’s also on sale. Fans of the Borderlands franchise will finally get to play the game on Steam, and they’ll get it for a pretty good discount considering the game came out just this year.

The Dragon Age franchise

Sale price: Between 75 to 80 percent off

The Dragon Age franchise has been a staple in many gamers’ libraries for a long time, and those who have been looking to try it out can do so for a very discounted price. Dragon Age Inquisition is on sale for $8, while Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age II Ultimate Edition are both on sale for $7.49 each.

Surviving Mars

Sale price: $7.49 – 75 percent discount

In Surviving Mars, players will need to build a functioning human colony on Mars. This sci-fi city builder will be a great addition to fans of the genre. The game has been out since 2018, so at $7.49, it’s a great time for anyone wanting to try this game out to give it a go.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sale price: $9.89 – 67 percent discount

The Ori franchise is highly regarded as one of the best modern platformers available today. Fans of gorgeous art, beautiful music, and fun gameplay will love Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Make sure to pick up the first one, which isn’t on sale, but only goes for $4.99. For around $15 for both games, players will get a ton of hours of gameplay out of the franchise. Just make sure you bring some tissues with you.

Stray

Sale price: $26.99 – 10 percent off

A 10-percent discount is nothing to write home about, but considering the game isn’t even out yet, it’s worth it to pre-order this cute cat-themed game before launch day. Stray doesn’t come out until July 19, but many cat-lovers are itching to get their hands on this game. And getting this highly anticipated cat RPG for a small discount will be a win for many.

It Takes Two

Sale price: $15.99 – 60 percent discount

It Takes Two won the Game Awards’ Best Game of the Year for 2021. The best part about this game is that it’s an amazing co-op experience and that $16 price tag allows two people to play through the game in its entirety.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sale price: $8.99 – 85 percent discount

Players who have picked up Civ 6 will tell you that “just one more turn” will turn into 3am very quickly, but this turn-based strategy game is highly addicting. Not only is the base game on sale, but all of the DLC is also on sale. Picking up Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology bundle will run players almost $30, but it comes with 16 DLC packs plus the base game.