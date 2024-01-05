Is Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass?

Persona fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the 2006’s Persona 3. But will this highly-anticipated remake land on Xbox Game Pass?

Persona 3 Reload will be arriving on various platforms, including the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S. If you have Xbox Game Pass, you might be wondering if it will join the subscription service’s ever-growing library. We have the answer. Let’s take a look if you will be able to play Persona 3 on the Game Pass.

Is Persona 3 Reload coming to the Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Persona 3 Reload will be available to download and play on the Xbox Game Pass when the game is released on Feb. 2, 2024. You can head over to the Game Pass hub right now to start preinstalling the game. If you have the Game Pass app, you can also set the app to notify you when the game has been downloaded and is ready to play when it comes out.

Can you buy Persona 3 Reload on the Microsoft Xbox Store?

You’ll be able to download Persona 3 Reload on the Xbox Game Pass, but you can pre-download it right now. Image via ATLUS.

If you don’t have the Game Pass, you can also head over to the Persona 3 Reload page on the Microsoft Store and pick the edition of the game that you want to purchase. There are currently three editions of the game you can choose from on the Microsoft Store: standard, digital deluxe, and digital premium.

The standard edition will cost around $69.99 and includes the game alongside exclusive access to the Persona 4 Golden BGM set. The digital deluxe version costs $79.99, and includes the game, the Persona 4 Golden BGM set, a digital art book, and a digital soundtrack. The digital premium edition is the most costly of the three versions, costing $99.99. You get the most content with it, though, as you get everything from the standard and digital deluxe versions of the game along with the Persona 3 Reload DLC pack, which includes all the additional content for the game that can be bought separately (these are mostly costume sets).

No matter whether you are planning to download the game on the Xbox Game Pass or buy one of the three different versions on the Microsoft Store, you’ll have to wait a little longer to start enjoying Persona 3 Reload on your Xbox as the game releases on Feb. 2.