Foamstars Season One: Ranked, New Characters, and more

Foamstars, the bubble-fueled four vs. four shooter, features a sudsy terrain and fast-paced combat. In Season One, which begins on Feb. 6, you can enjoy ranked matches, new events, a seasonal pass with epic rewards, and colorful skins for your characters.

Everything coming in Foamstars Season One

Foamstars ranked matches and tiers

Ranked Party Lonestar is for solo ranked matches. Image via Square Enix

Like other online shooters, in Foamstars, you can play ranked matches during the season either solo in Ranked Party Lonestar or with a team in Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe. Ranked Party will be available each season. The higher your rank, the better your rewards will be. If you’re curious about the ranks, they are:

Bronze Star

Silver Star

Gold Star

Platinum Star

Diamond Star

Superstar

Party Legend—which is the highest tier.

To find your rank, you will undergo a Rank Placement, where you spend RP to start a five-match rank test, and you will receive RP based on the results of these matches. Your total RP at the end of the placement will determine your rank.

You will be matched against players of similar rank. Image via Square Enix

Foamstars Extreme Party events

The Extreme Party events in Foamstars are limited-time events that will be held over two weekends in every season. Each event will feature a new set of rules. In the first event, Starry Pop, you can enjoy two modes: one where you can use Mel T, a character specializing in long-range weapons, and the other where everyone is invisible. Luckily, you’ll have foam-filled weapons, and this will stick to you and your enemies, making them easier to spot.

New character: Coiff Guy

Coiff Guy’s cutting shapes on the dance floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Square Enix

Twice a month on the weekends, you can try out one of the new characters coming to Foamstars in the following season during their Happy Friyay Party.

In Starry Pop, you can try out Coiff Guy, a star-studded dancing enthusiast who’s ready to take to the dance floor and help you destroy your enemies.

Starry Pop Season One Battle Pass

There will be free and premium tiers. Image via Square Enix

Each season in Foamstars will feature a new battle pass with epic rewards players can unlock by earning XP from playing. The battle pass offers two paths, free and premium, meaning everyone can earn the free tier rewards, but the premium tier rewards can only be obtained by those who’ve purchased the premium pass.

Free, premium, and season-limited skins

Pastel Pink (left), School Uniform (middle), and Cheerleader (right). Image via Square Enix

There are three skins we know of that will be making an appearance this season, including Pastel Pink, School Uniform, and Cheerleader.

It’s unknown which of these will be free, paid, or season-limited, or if there will be more skins that fall into these categories, and we won’t know until the first season begins on Feb. 6. But it’s safe to say they will be neon-themed and funky.

Foamstars 2024 seasonal roadmap

Each season will last five weeks. Image via Square Enix

Square Enix has revealed the Foamstars 2024 season roadmap, which covers the game’s first half-dozen seasons. You can expect to see more new characters, skins, mission updates, passes, and maps over the next six months, and a new season will start every five weeks.

Foamstars hasn’t even launched yet, and it may become one of my favorite shooters. But we’ll have to see how it fairs once it goes live on PlayStation on Feb. 6.