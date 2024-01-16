Foamstars price: Is it free to play?

Attack your enemies with foam. Defend yourself with foam. Build structures with foam. And do it all in a colorful neon environment. Foamstars is coming, and you might be wondering: Is the game going to be free to play, or is it going to cost you some extra money?

Foamstars is a four-vs-four third-person online party shooter that has been compared to Fortnite and Splatoon for its colorful, chaotic nature. Players use foam to build structures, attack others, and defend from opponents. Originally announced in early 2023, it had an open beta period in September 2023 for fans to see what developers were working on, and the final release is available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

With information released by Square Enix in mid-January, we now have an actual release date and time, as well as some other news about the upcoming PlayStation-exclusive title. And among that information is how much it is going to cost to join the fun: is it a free-to-play game?

Is Foamstars free to play?

Foamstars is not free to play, but it also won’t set you back too much—especially if you have a certain PlayStation subscription.

Starting Feb. 6 at 12am CT, Foamstars is part of the February lineup for PlayStation Plus Essential, where it should stay until Mar. 4. That means the game is available to subscribers of all PS Plus tiers of the service for free during that period. Users who redeem it as a free title while it is part of the lineup get to keep it in their library at no additional cost, as long as they are still subscribed to the service.

For those who do not subscribe to PlayStation Plus and would like to buy the game separately on the store, the official launch date is Mar. 5—right after it leaves the service. You can make the individual purchase for $29.99 starting March 5.

In addition to the price tag on the game itself, Foamstars is set to have yearly seasons of content. Over the entire year, new game modes, cosmetics, and other features are released, following a different theme each year. There is an “optional Premium Season Pass” for players who wish to keep up with all the goodies, costing $5.99 per year and unlocking each new drop.

Foamstars can be an entirely free game if you redeem it via Plus and don’t purchase the optional Premium Season Pass. But if you want access to all cosmetics or miss out on the exclusive release, you have to pay a price.