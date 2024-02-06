Category:
Final Fantasy

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox?

Will Xbox players miss out again?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 07:24 am
yuffie in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is comfortably one of 2024’s biggest offerings, and while PlayStation users are jumping for joy, there’s understandable concern over whether FF7 Rebirth will be ported to Xbox.

Recommended Videos

Square Enix and PlayStation have had a successful partnership over the years. From the early days of FF6 and the original FF7 being on the PlayStation 1 to 2023’s Final Fantasy 16 launching as a PS5 exclusive—the relationship is there for all to see.

In 2024, we finally get the eagerly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two, AKA Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We already know that Cloud, Aerith, Barrett, and the rest of the gang will be battling out of Midgar and beyond, but will they do so on either of the main Xbox consoles?

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth be on Xbox?

junon cannon in ff7 rebirth
Xbox may have to launch an attack to secure FF7 Rebirth. Image via Square Enix

It’s official, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not be available on either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, releasing solely on the PlayStation 5 on the FF7 Rebirth release date of Feb. 29.

While disappointing for Xbox players, it should come as no surprise really, as Square Enix and PlayStation have a pretty strong and successful history with each other. Aside from both being Japanese-orientated companies, other Square Enix games, such as Forspoken, have been released on PS5 but not Xbox.

Worse still, it would be unwise to expect a future port either. We’re four years removed from the 2020 release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and it’s still not available on any Xbox platform. Again, you only have to look at Final Fantasy 16 to see that Xbox is not the goal for Square.

As a PS5 exclusive, you can now browse the full Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list and check out how big the FF7 Rebirth file size is ahead of its launch.

related content
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies
fort condor parade in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play livestream
aerith, tifa, cloud, and yuffie, in ff7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play livestream
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size: How big is it?
close up of sephiroth in ff7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size: How big is it?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to join the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta
Final Fantasy XIV cover art
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to join the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
An image of characters in ff14
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies
fort condor parade in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play livestream
aerith, tifa, cloud, and yuffie, in ff7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play livestream
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size: How big is it?
close up of sephiroth in ff7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size: How big is it?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to join the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta
Final Fantasy XIV cover art
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to join the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
An image of characters in ff14
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.