Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is comfortably one of 2024’s biggest offerings, and while PlayStation users are jumping for joy, there’s understandable concern over whether FF7 Rebirth will be ported to Xbox.

Square Enix and PlayStation have had a successful partnership over the years. From the early days of FF6 and the original FF7 being on the PlayStation 1 to 2023’s Final Fantasy 16 launching as a PS5 exclusive—the relationship is there for all to see.

In 2024, we finally get the eagerly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two, AKA Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We already know that Cloud, Aerith, Barrett, and the rest of the gang will be battling out of Midgar and beyond, but will they do so on either of the main Xbox consoles?

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth be on Xbox?

It’s official, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not be available on either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, releasing solely on the PlayStation 5 on the FF7 Rebirth release date of Feb. 29.

While disappointing for Xbox players, it should come as no surprise really, as Square Enix and PlayStation have a pretty strong and successful history with each other. Aside from both being Japanese-orientated companies, other Square Enix games, such as Forspoken, have been released on PS5 but not Xbox.

Worse still, it would be unwise to expect a future port either. We’re four years removed from the 2020 release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and it’s still not available on any Xbox platform. Again, you only have to look at Final Fantasy 16 to see that Xbox is not the goal for Square.

As a PS5 exclusive, you can now browse the full Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list and check out how big the FF7 Rebirth file size is ahead of its launch.