Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth countdown: Exact start time and release date

The second installment in Square Enix’s big Final Fantasy 7 remake project, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is set to be even bigger than its predecessor. So we’re counting down to exactly when we’ll get our hands on it.

Cloud and his companions are leaving the city of Midgar behind and entering a massive open world to get lost in, with many iconic locations and scenes from the original game getting a fancy overhaul thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5. Combined with entirely new story elements, it seems part two of the critically acclaimed remake will be an emotional rollercoaster, especially for die-hard Final Fantasy 7 fans. So, here’s when you can start playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

When will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release?

Assuming nothing goes wrong, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 aka leap day. That’s going to make celebrating its future anniversaries a tad awkward (it’ll arguably only be a year old by 2028), but if you can ensure you’re not busy on launch day, that’s three straight days of playtime to enjoy.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game digitally, it should go live and become available to play at midnight on the dot, but we’ll be sure to update this article should Square Enix provide official times for different regions.

Anyone buying the game physically should be aware that it comes on two discs because it’s just that big. As director Naoki Hamaguchi explained in a Game Informer interview in Sept. 2023, you’ll need to insert both discs in order to install all 150 GB of data. So, maybe try and keep the day before launch free so you can get that out of the way. Fortunately, once that’s done, you’ll only need one disc to actually play the game.

If you never played the previous entry, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Square Enix is selling a Twin Pack Edition, which bundles it with its Episode Intermission DLC and Rebirth for $69.99—the same price as buying Rebirth on its own. You can even start playing Remake immediately after pre-ordering the pack.