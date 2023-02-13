All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

When you first load into Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll need to find your character a World and Data Center to play on. The options may seem limitless when it comes to picking one, but you’ll still want to pick one that suits your playstyle and personal requirements.

Depending on the server, players might not even be able to make a character on some Data Centers. For example, at time of writing, all of the Crystal Data Center is considered congested, meaning that players currently cannot make any characters on Crystal at all. They will have to choose one of the other three North American Data Centers.

Each Data Center has a vibe to it, but no matter which one you choose, you’ll find players who fit your playstyle. For example, on the North American Data Centers, Aether is considered to be a place where more hardcore players gather and Crystal is for more casual players who like to roleplay or enjoy the social scene.

Which Data Center and World to choose in Final Fantasy XIV

Now that Data Center travel is a thing, players don’t need to weigh their options quite as heavily as they used to. As long as it is within the same region, players can hop Data Centers if the World they’re going to isn’t maxed out on players online. That likely won’t be an issue except for when patches drop, where more players come back to complete the story and Data Center travel almost comes to a screeching halt. Wait times are typically anywhere from a minute to three minutes, but when patches come around, the wait can be 10 minutes or more.

Choosing a World really depends on a number of factors. Players who want to play with friends can do so on any Data Center within their region. For example, players on North American Data Centers cannot travel to Data Centers in the EU region. But for the sake of ease, players should choose a World that their friends are on so that having to travel to different Worlds or Data Centers is less common.

Players can only do certain things when they are visiting other Worlds or Data Centers. For example, players don’t have access to their Retainers when visiting other servers, which can be a pain if they’re doing events like Treasure Hunt where only a certain number of maps can be held in their inventories. So when choosing a World and Data Center, these are things to be considered.

What does each status mean for Worlds in Final Fantasy XIV?

For those who don’t have everything leveled to 90, knowing which Worlds have a server status of preferred is important. Preferred and new Worlds give a bonus to players who create characters there or move over a character from a congested or standard World. Here is an explanation of what the Worlds statuses mean:

New World : These Worlds are new and players who transfer or create new characters there will receive bonuses.

: These Worlds are new and players who transfer or create new characters there will receive bonuses. Congested World : These Worlds are crowded, and the game will not allow any new characters to be made or transfer there.

: These Worlds are crowded, and the game will not allow any new characters to be made or transfer there. Standard World : There are no bonuses on these Worlds and new players can be created or transferred to them.

: There are no bonuses on these Worlds and new players can be created or transferred to them. Preferred World: Worlds that are underpopulated. They get special bonuses for creating a new character there or transferring one.

Players can see the different bonuses they are awarded for joining new or preferred Worlds on the Lodestone.

Here are all the server populations in Final Fantasy XIV and what their statuses are. There is currently no information for the new Data Center, Dynamis. All of the Worlds there are considered new as of February 2023. The information for the server populations was obtained from ffxivcensus. A World marked with an asterisk means that the world is considered standard, but new characters can’t be created or transferred there.

North American Final Fantasy XIV Data Center

World Name Total Population World Status Adamantoise 546,073 Standard Balmung 303,168 Congested Behemoth 536,969 Standard Brynhildr 695,336 Congested Cactuar 447,161 Congested Coeurl 619,692 Congested Diabolos 671,115 Congested Excalibur 475,019 Congested Exodus 643,173 Standard Faerie 491,846 Standard Famfrit 694,395 Standard Gilgamesh 403,655 Congested Goblin 652,317 Congested Hyperion 496,659 Congested Jenova 498,811 Congested Lamia 656,615 Standard Leviathan 483,896 Congested Malboro 710,894 Congested Mateus 539,562 Congested Midgardsormr 558,461 Standard Sargatanas 504,672 Standard Siren 594,550 Standard Ultros 613,862 Standard Zalera 662,667 Congested

Japanese Final Fantasy XIV Data Center

World Name Total Population World Status Aegis 183,893 Standard Alexander 153,410 Standard Anima 162,875 Standard Asura 194,081 Standard Atomos 206,821 Standard Bahamut 154,914 Standard Belias 205,413 Preferred Carbuncle 177,623 Preferred Chocobo 156,857 Standard Durandal 165,884 Standard Fenrir 144,721 Standard Garuda 168,860 Preferred Gungnir 168,258 Standard Hades 178,598 Standard Ifrit 164,093 Standard Ixion 164,770 Standard Kujata 252,527 Standard Mandragora 160,581 Standard Masamune 186,834 Standard Pandaemonium 198,909 Standard Ramuh 204,114 Standard Ridill 168,463 Standard Shinryu 150,048 Standard Tiamat 155,296 Standard Titan 179,447 Standard Tonberry 221,028 Standard Typhon 224,860 Standard Ultima 182,313 Standard Unicorn 199,185 Standard Valefor 193,492 Standard Yojimbo 196,050 Preferred Zeromus 187,824 Preferred

European Final Fantasy XIV Data Center

World Name Total Population World Status Alpha 98,112 New Cerberus 616,156 Standard Lich 890,879 Standard* Louisoix 716,268 Standard Moogle 670,029 Standard* Odin 615,823 Standard Omega 601,478 Standard Phantom 107,375 New Phoenix 649,848 Standard Ragnarok 556,214 Standard* Raiden 119,973 New Sagittarius 109,962 New Shiva 635,696 Congested Spriggan 575,419 Standard Twintania 597,432 Standard Zodiark 876,041 Standard

Oceana Final Fantasy XIV Data Center