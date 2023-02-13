All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

There could be bonuses in store if the right server is chosen.

When you first load into Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll need to find your character a World and Data Center to play on. The options may seem limitless when it comes to picking one, but you’ll still want to pick one that suits your playstyle and personal requirements.

Depending on the server, players might not even be able to make a character on some Data Centers. For example, at time of writing, all of the Crystal Data Center is considered congested, meaning that players currently cannot make any characters on Crystal at all. They will have to choose one of the other three North American Data Centers.

Each Data Center has a vibe to it, but no matter which one you choose, you’ll find players who fit your playstyle. For example, on the North American Data Centers, Aether is considered to be a place where more hardcore players gather and Crystal is for more casual players who like to roleplay or enjoy the social scene.

Which Data Center and World to choose in Final Fantasy XIV

Now that Data Center travel is a thing, players don’t need to weigh their options quite as heavily as they used to. As long as it is within the same region, players can hop Data Centers if the World they’re going to isn’t maxed out on players online. That likely won’t be an issue except for when patches drop, where more players come back to complete the story and Data Center travel almost comes to a screeching halt. Wait times are typically anywhere from a minute to three minutes, but when patches come around, the wait can be 10 minutes or more.

Choosing a World really depends on a number of factors. Players who want to play with friends can do so on any Data Center within their region. For example, players on North American Data Centers cannot travel to Data Centers in the EU region. But for the sake of ease, players should choose a World that their friends are on so that having to travel to different Worlds or Data Centers is less common.

Players can only do certain things when they are visiting other Worlds or Data Centers. For example, players don’t have access to their Retainers when visiting other servers, which can be a pain if they’re doing events like Treasure Hunt where only a certain number of maps can be held in their inventories. So when choosing a World and Data Center, these are things to be considered.

What does each status mean for Worlds in Final Fantasy XIV?

For those who don’t have everything leveled to 90, knowing which Worlds have a server status of preferred is important. Preferred and new Worlds give a bonus to players who create characters there or move over a character from a congested or standard World. Here is an explanation of what the Worlds statuses mean:

  • New World: These Worlds are new and players who transfer or create new characters there will receive bonuses.
  • Congested World: These Worlds are crowded, and the game will not allow any new characters to be made or transfer there.
  • Standard World: There are no bonuses on these Worlds and new players can be created or transferred to them.
  • Preferred World: Worlds that are underpopulated. They get special bonuses for creating a new character there or transferring one.

Players can see the different bonuses they are awarded for joining new or preferred Worlds on the Lodestone.

Here are all the server populations in Final Fantasy XIV and what their statuses are. There is currently no information for the new Data Center, Dynamis. All of the Worlds there are considered new as of February 2023. The information for the server populations was obtained from ffxivcensus. A World marked with an asterisk means that the world is considered standard, but new characters can’t be created or transferred there.

North American Final Fantasy XIV Data Center

World NameTotal PopulationWorld Status
Adamantoise546,073Standard
Balmung303,168Congested
Behemoth536,969Standard
Brynhildr695,336Congested
Cactuar447,161Congested
Coeurl619,692Congested
Diabolos671,115Congested
Excalibur475,019Congested
Exodus643,173Standard
Faerie491,846Standard
Famfrit694,395Standard
Gilgamesh403,655Congested
Goblin652,317Congested
Hyperion496,659Congested
Jenova498,811Congested
Lamia656,615Standard
Leviathan483,896Congested
Malboro710,894Congested
Mateus539,562Congested
Midgardsormr558,461Standard
Sargatanas504,672Standard
Siren594,550Standard
Ultros613,862Standard
Zalera662,667Congested

Japanese Final Fantasy XIV Data Center

World NameTotal PopulationWorld Status
Aegis183,893Standard
Alexander153,410Standard
Anima162,875Standard
Asura194,081Standard
Atomos206,821Standard
Bahamut154,914Standard
Belias205,413Preferred
Carbuncle177,623Preferred
Chocobo156,857Standard
Durandal165,884Standard
Fenrir144,721Standard
Garuda168,860Preferred
Gungnir168,258Standard
Hades178,598Standard
Ifrit164,093Standard
Ixion164,770Standard
Kujata252,527Standard
Mandragora160,581Standard
Masamune186,834Standard
Pandaemonium198,909Standard
Ramuh204,114Standard
Ridill168,463Standard
Shinryu150,048Standard
Tiamat155,296Standard
Titan179,447Standard
Tonberry221,028Standard
Typhon224,860Standard
Ultima182,313Standard
Unicorn199,185Standard
Valefor193,492Standard
Yojimbo196,050Preferred
Zeromus187,824Preferred

European Final Fantasy XIV Data Center

World NameTotal PopulationWorld Status
Alpha98,112New
Cerberus616,156Standard
Lich890,879Standard*
Louisoix716,268Standard
Moogle670,029Standard*
Odin615,823Standard
Omega601,478Standard
Phantom107,375New
Phoenix649,848Standard
Ragnarok556,214Standard*
Raiden119,973New
Sagittarius109,962New
Shiva635,696Congested
Spriggan575,419Standard
Twintania597,432Standard
Zodiark876,041Standard

Oceana Final Fantasy XIV Data Center

World NamePopulationWorld Status
Bismark55,359New
Ravana64,796New
Sephirot72,839New
Sophia80,779New
Zurvan46,708New