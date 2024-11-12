Forgot password
All loot drops for Jeuno The First Walk raid in Final Fantasy XIV
Image via Square Enix
All Jeuno The First Walk loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

What items are you looking to try rolling on after completing the Jeuno: The First Walk alliance raid with friends?
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Published: Nov 12, 2024 02:23 pm

The first major alliance raid for Final Fantasy XIV‘s update 7.0 has arrived in updated 7.1, called Jeuno: The First Walk. It’s the start of several more set to release in future updates, and it comes with a host of new gear to unlock.

Recommended Videos

You can only earn one piece from this alliance each week, although it’s still new. When the next alliance raid arrives for 7.3, this restriction will go away, but for now, you want to make sure you roll on the correct items to complete your outfit. Not every boss in Jeuno: The First Walk has the same available items, which should help make getting a full set easier. Here’s a breakdown of all the items you can get from each boss from the Jeuno: The First Walk alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Prishe of the Distant Chains loot drops in FFXIV

A woman with long pointed ears and purple hair wears a crown.
Plenty of rewards to earn. Screnshot by Dot Esports

There are four bosses you need to tackle to reach the end of Jeuno: The First Walk. Alliance raids are the largest encounters you can go through in Final Fantasy XIV, where 24 players work together to complete these difficult battles. Although there are 24 players, the parties are broken up into three, with eight players within each one. For those who want to start the Jeuno: The First Walk, make sure to complete the final Main Scenario Quest for Dawntrail, and then track down Hoobigo Messenger in Tuliyollal.

These are all the items you can roll on after defeating the first boss, Prishe of the Distant Chains.

Armor Piece NameArmor TypeItem Level
Ark Angel’s Circlet of AimingHead720
Ark Angel’s Circlet of FendingHead720
Ark Angel’s Circlet of HealingHead720
Ark Angel’s Face Guard of ScoutingHead720
Ark Angel’s Petasos of CastingHead720
Ark Angel’s Visor of MaimingHead720
Ark Angel’s Visor of StrikingHead720
Ark Angel’s Boots of CastingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Greaves of ScoutingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Sabatons of AimingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of FendingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of HealingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of MaimingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of StrikingBoots720

All Fafnir the Forgotten loot drops in FFXIV

These are all the items you can roll on and can potentially get after defeating Fafnir the Forgotten.

Armor Piece NameArmor TypeItem Level
Ark Angel’s Armguards of FendingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Armguards of HealingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of MaimingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of StrikingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Gloves of CastingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Vambraces of AimingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Vambraces of ScoutingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of FendingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of HealingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of MaimingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of ScoutingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of StrikingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Poleyns of AimingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Slops of CastingLeggings720

All The Ark Angels loot drops in FFXIV

These are all the items you can potentially get after defeating The Ark Angels boss.

Armor Piece NameArmor TypeItem Level
Ark Angel’s Coat of CastingChest720
Ark Angel’s Corselet of AimingChest720
Ark Angel’s Corselet of ScoutingChest720
Ark Angel’s Cuirass of MaimingChest720
Ark Angel’s Cuirass of StrikingChest720
Ark Angel’s Tunic of HealingChest720
Ark Angel’s Tuning of FendingChest720
Ark Angel’s Boots of CastingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Greaves of ScoutingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Sabatons of AimingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of FendingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of HealingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of MaimingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of StrikingBoots720

All Shadow Lord loot drops in FFXIV

The Shadow Lord is the final boss in the Jeuno: The First Walk alliance raid, and there’s a chance you might get any one of the item drops that can appear in this raid.

Armor Piece NameArmor TypeItem Level
Ark Angel’s Circlet of AimingHead720
Ark Angel’s Circlet of FendingHead720
Ark Angel’s Circlet of HealingHead720
Ark Angel’s Face Guard of ScoutingHead720
Ark Angel’s Petasos of CastingHead720
Ark Angel’s Visor of MaimingHead720
Ark Angel’s Visor of StrikingHead720
Ark Angel’s Coat of CastingChest720
Ark Angel’s Corselet of AimingChest720
Ark Angel’s Corselet of ScoutingChest720
Ark Angel’s Cuirass of MaimingChest720
Ark Angel’s Cuirass of StrikingChest720
Ark Angel’s Tunic of HealingChest720
Ark Angel’s Tuning of FendingChest720
Ark Angel’s Armguards of FendingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Armguards of HealingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of MaimingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of StrikingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Gloves of CastingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Vambraces of AimingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Vambraces of ScoutingGauntlets720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of FendingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of HealingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of MaimingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of ScoutingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Breeches of StrikingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Poleyns of AimingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Slops of CastingLeggings720
Ark Angel’s Boots of CastingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Greaves of ScoutingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Sabatons of AimingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of FendingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of HealingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of MaimingBoots720
Ark Angel’s Thighboots of StrikingBoots720
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.