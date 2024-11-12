All Jeuno The First Walk loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

The first major alliance raid for Final Fantasy XIV‘s update 7.0 has arrived in updated 7.1, called Jeuno: The First Walk. It’s the start of several more set to release in future updates, and it comes with a host of new gear to unlock.

You can only earn one piece from this alliance each week, although it’s still new. When the next alliance raid arrives for 7.3, this restriction will go away, but for now, you want to make sure you roll on the correct items to complete your outfit. Not every boss in Jeuno: The First Walk has the same available items, which should help make getting a full set easier. Here’s a breakdown of all the items you can get from each boss from the Jeuno: The First Walk alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Prishe of the Distant Chains loot drops in FFXIV

Plenty of rewards to earn.

There are four bosses you need to tackle to reach the end of Jeuno: The First Walk. Alliance raids are the largest encounters you can go through in Final Fantasy XIV, where 24 players work together to complete these difficult battles. Although there are 24 players, the parties are broken up into three, with eight players within each one. For those who want to start the Jeuno: The First Walk, make sure to complete the final Main Scenario Quest for Dawntrail, and then track down Hoobigo Messenger in Tuliyollal.

These are all the items you can roll on after defeating the first boss, Prishe of the Distant Chains.

Armor Piece Name Armor Type Item Level Ark Angel’s Circlet of Aiming Head 720 Ark Angel’s Circlet of Fending Head 720 Ark Angel’s Circlet of Healing Head 720 Ark Angel’s Face Guard of Scouting Head 720 Ark Angel’s Petasos of Casting Head 720 Ark Angel’s Visor of Maiming Head 720 Ark Angel’s Visor of Striking Head 720 Ark Angel’s Boots of Casting Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Greaves of Scouting Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Sabatons of Aiming Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Fending Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Healing Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Maiming Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Striking Boots 720

All Fafnir the Forgotten loot drops in FFXIV

These are all the items you can roll on and can potentially get after defeating Fafnir the Forgotten.

Armor Piece Name Armor Type Item Level Ark Angel’s Armguards of Fending Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Armguards of Healing Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Maiming Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Striking Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Gloves of Casting Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Aiming Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Scouting Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Fending Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Healing Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Maiming Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Scouting Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Striking Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Poleyns of Aiming Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Slops of Casting Leggings 720

All The Ark Angels loot drops in FFXIV

These are all the items you can potentially get after defeating The Ark Angels boss.

Armor Piece Name Armor Type Item Level Ark Angel’s Coat of Casting Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Corselet of Aiming Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Corselet of Scouting Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Maiming Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Striking Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Tunic of Healing Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Tuning of Fending Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Boots of Casting Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Greaves of Scouting Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Sabatons of Aiming Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Fending Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Healing Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Maiming Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Striking Boots 720

All Shadow Lord loot drops in FFXIV

The Shadow Lord is the final boss in the Jeuno: The First Walk alliance raid, and there’s a chance you might get any one of the item drops that can appear in this raid.

Armor Piece Name Armor Type Item Level Ark Angel’s Circlet of Aiming Head 720 Ark Angel’s Circlet of Fending Head 720 Ark Angel’s Circlet of Healing Head 720 Ark Angel’s Face Guard of Scouting Head 720 Ark Angel’s Petasos of Casting Head 720 Ark Angel’s Visor of Maiming Head 720 Ark Angel’s Visor of Striking Head 720 Ark Angel’s Coat of Casting Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Corselet of Aiming Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Corselet of Scouting Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Maiming Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Striking Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Tunic of Healing Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Tuning of Fending Chest 720 Ark Angel’s Armguards of Fending Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Armguards of Healing Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Maiming Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Striking Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Gloves of Casting Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Aiming Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Scouting Gauntlets 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Fending Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Healing Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Maiming Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Scouting Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Breeches of Striking Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Poleyns of Aiming Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Slops of Casting Leggings 720 Ark Angel’s Boots of Casting Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Greaves of Scouting Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Sabatons of Aiming Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Fending Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Healing Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Maiming Boots 720 Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Striking Boots 720

