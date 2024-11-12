All Jeuno The First Walk loot drops in Final Fantasy XIV

The first major alliance raid for Final Fantasy XIV‘s update 7.0 has arrived in updated 7.1, called Jeuno: The First Walk. It’s the start of several more set to release in future updates, and it comes with a host of new gear to unlock.
You can only earn one piece from this alliance each week, although it’s still new. When the next alliance raid arrives for 7.3, this restriction will go away, but for now, you want to make sure you roll on the correct items to complete your outfit. Not every boss in Jeuno: The First Walk has the same available items, which should help make getting a full set easier. Here’s a breakdown of all the items you can get from each boss from the Jeuno: The First Walk alliance raid in Final Fantasy XIV.
All Prishe of the Distant Chains loot drops in FFXIV
There are four bosses you need to tackle to reach the end of Jeuno: The First Walk. Alliance raids are the largest encounters you can go through in Final Fantasy XIV, where 24 players work together to complete these difficult battles. Although there are 24 players, the parties are broken up into three, with eight players within each one. For those who want to start the Jeuno: The First Walk, make sure to complete the final Main Scenario Quest for Dawntrail, and then track down Hoobigo Messenger in Tuliyollal.
These are all the items you can roll on after defeating the first boss, Prishe of the Distant Chains.
|Armor Piece Name
|Armor Type
|Item Level
|Ark Angel’s Circlet of Aiming
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Circlet of Fending
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Circlet of Healing
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Face Guard of Scouting
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Petasos of Casting
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Visor of Maiming
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Visor of Striking
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Boots of Casting
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Greaves of Scouting
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Sabatons of Aiming
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Fending
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Healing
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Maiming
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Striking
|Boots
|720
All Fafnir the Forgotten loot drops in FFXIV
These are all the items you can roll on and can potentially get after defeating Fafnir the Forgotten.
|Armor Piece Name
|Armor Type
|Item Level
|Ark Angel’s Armguards of Fending
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Armguards of Healing
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Maiming
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Striking
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Gloves of Casting
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Aiming
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Scouting
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Fending
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Healing
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Maiming
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Scouting
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Striking
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Poleyns of Aiming
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Slops of Casting
|Leggings
|720
All The Ark Angels loot drops in FFXIV
These are all the items you can potentially get after defeating The Ark Angels boss.
|Armor Piece Name
|Armor Type
|Item Level
|Ark Angel’s Coat of Casting
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Corselet of Aiming
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Corselet of Scouting
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Maiming
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Striking
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Tunic of Healing
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Tuning of Fending
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Boots of Casting
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Greaves of Scouting
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Sabatons of Aiming
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Fending
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Healing
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Maiming
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Striking
|Boots
|720
All Shadow Lord loot drops in FFXIV
The Shadow Lord is the final boss in the Jeuno: The First Walk alliance raid, and there’s a chance you might get any one of the item drops that can appear in this raid.
|Armor Piece Name
|Armor Type
|Item Level
|Ark Angel’s Circlet of Aiming
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Circlet of Fending
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Circlet of Healing
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Face Guard of Scouting
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Petasos of Casting
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Visor of Maiming
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Visor of Striking
|Head
|720
|Ark Angel’s Coat of Casting
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Corselet of Aiming
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Corselet of Scouting
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Maiming
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Cuirass of Striking
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Tunic of Healing
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Tuning of Fending
|Chest
|720
|Ark Angel’s Armguards of Fending
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Armguards of Healing
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Maiming
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Gauntlets of Striking
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Gloves of Casting
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Aiming
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Vambraces of Scouting
|Gauntlets
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Fending
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Healing
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Maiming
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Scouting
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Breeches of Striking
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Poleyns of Aiming
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Slops of Casting
|Leggings
|720
|Ark Angel’s Boots of Casting
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Greaves of Scouting
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Sabatons of Aiming
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Fending
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Healing
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Maiming
|Boots
|720
|Ark Angel’s Thighboots of Striking
|Boots
|720
