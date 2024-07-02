All new hairstyles in FFXIV Dawntrail

You can customize your character in several ways in Final Fantasy XIV. One of the more unique ways you can do it is with hairstyles, which give your character a distinct haircut compared to others. And there are new hairstyles you can get in the Dawntrail expansion.

The way you go about unlocking these hairstyles does vary. You might be able to purchase them, complete specific content, or get lucky and have a chance to earn them from specific encounters. For the Dawntrail expansion, there are not too many new choices to pick from for your character. Still, it’s important to know the ones you can get and what they look like in FFXIV.

How to get all hairstyles in FFXIV Dawntrail

Enjoy new appearance items and options for your Final Fantasy XIV character in Dawntrail. Image via Square Enix

For the launch of FFXIV Dawntrail, we only have a single hairstyle available for you to unlock on your character. It’s a tricky hairstyle to track down as few players are sure about it and are attempting to track it down. The hairstyle is called It Takes Two. The developers shared that the hairstyle would be available at the beginning of the expansion launch, but it’s been difficult to track down.

As the Dawntrail expansion continues and we receive further updates for the next several months and years, we can expect additional hairstyles to be released. These will become available alongside new content, allowing players to unlock new appearances and choices for their chosen character. Expect them to unlock through completing content and by unlocking new currencies.

Beyond hairstyles, expect to find ways to unlock additional mounts, armor appearances, dungeons, and trials to undergo with your favorite Final Fantasy XIV crew. These won’t be easy, but you’ll need plenty of experience, especially if you’re grinding Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics.

These are all the hairstyles you can get in Dawntrail for your Final Fantasy XIV character. We’ll be updating them as more become available in future patches.

Hairstyle How to get Appearance It Takes Two Timeworn Treasure Maps

