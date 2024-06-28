How to get the It Takes Two hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV gives you various options for modifying your character’s appearance. For those on the hunt for new haircuts, the It Takes Two hairstyle has become available for those who own the Dawntrail expansion. The real trick is tracking it down to try and find it.

Recommended Videos

Regarding finding content, the FFXIV team are experts at giving you things to do. As you might imagine, the It Takes Two hairstyle is not a standard drop; you must go out of your way to find it. For those who want a new look for their character, it’s a must-have item. It might even be the perfect choice for a future glamour and appearance you want to mash together.

Where to get Modern Aesthetics – It Takes Two hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

Visit the Market Board to see if anyone has it for sale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to track down the It Takes Two hairstyle. We do not know where the It Takes Two hairstyle drops from. Some believe it could be from the Timeworn Loboskin and Br’aaxskin Maps. These are the level 100 treasure maps that have a chance to drop when collecting resources while exploring Dawntrail regions. Because the expansion is new, more players are still attempting to work through the main story to confirm and track them.

You want to ensure your character has reached level 100 with their Disciple of the Land profession. After you have the amount you want from collecting resources, gather a group of at least eight level 100 players to go after the enemies guarding the chest and loot the reward. The more allies you bring, the higher your chance of looting the chest contents. If the It Takes Hairstyle is not inside these chests, it might appear in the Gemstone trader or from one of the final dungeons.

Alternatively, if you don’t actively enjoy looting the Timeworn chests or would prefer to receive the It Takes Two haircut much faster, check your local Market Board to see if anyone is selling it. A handful of reported It Takes Two hairstyles have appeared this way, but they’re a costly route. You should expect to see many of them going for a large amount of Gil, and you may want to wait a few weeks until the It Takes Two hairstyle becomes more available for everyone in Final Fantasy XIV.

We’ll update this article when we have more confirmation as we work through the Dawntrail expansion in FFXIV. We’re currently enjoying the hunt for Aether Currents using our Aether Compass.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy