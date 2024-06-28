How to get Aether Compass in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

An important tool you need to track down in Final Fantasy XIV is the Aether Compass. For those who want to unlock flying for their mounts, it’s an essential way to track down Aether Currents and the tool changes for each expansion, including Dawntrail.

Recommended Videos

You find the Aether Compass by tracking a feature and clicking on it. If you’re only focused on the main scenario quests, it’s easy to miss this feature in Final Fantasy XIV, making tracking down the Aether Currents more difficult. Here’s what you need to know about the Aether Compass and how to get it in Dawntrail.

Where to find Dawntrail Aether Compass in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find it under the collections menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aether Compass is in the exact location in every expansion for Final Fantasy XIV. But if you last used it several months ago, it’s easy to forget where to find it. The location between Endwalker and Dawntrail did not change. You can find it by clicking on the Duty section on the bottom right of your screen and selecting the collection choice. From here, you should see the Aether Compass and Unending Codex items you always have on your character in Final Fantasy XIV.

If you want to find any nearby Aether Currents, you can do this by clicking the Aether Compass. It should help you track down any nearby currents that you have yet to discover, and these are a valuable resource if you plan to cut down time on traveling throughout areas in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s the only way for your character to fly while riding a mount.

A good trick to use rather than always pulling up the collection menu is to drag and drop the Aether Compass onto your hot bar. With the compass on your hot bar, click on it whenever you want to see if there are nearby Aether Currents that you can discover. You’ll know if there are Aether Currents for you to discover in Final Fantasy XIV if you see the small symbol next to the named location whenever you open up on the map. After you find all Aether Currents, the symbol should be visible, and you can now fly while riding a mount in this region.

Not only do you need to find Aether Currents by exploring an area, but there are also quests for you to complete to get them all. While playing Dawntrail, look for graphical issues or a black screen when you log into the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy