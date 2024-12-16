How to start and complete Starlight Celebration 2024 in Final Fantasy XIV

The Starlight Celebration returns to Final Fantasy XIV, and you can participate this holiday season. You’ll have the rest of 2024 to work on these activities, grabbing some goodies to add to your collection to bring the festive cheer to your house and friends.

The Starlight Celebration is an annual event close to the end of every calendar year. Although the overall structure remains the same, the rewards and items you can get will slightly alter. You might have also forgotten where you need to go to start this event and enjoy the festivities. We’ll show you what you need to do to begin the Starlight Celebration 2024 event and the rewards you can get in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to start Starlight Celebration 2024 in Final Fantasy XIV

Make your way over to Old Gridania to begin the yearly Starlight Celebration event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start the event by going to Old Gridania, in The Black Shroud region. For any new players wanting to start the Starlight Celebration 2024, make sure you’re playing as a character at least level 15, and then you can accept the quest.

You want to seek out Amh Garanjy, who is leading the event. You can find her at coordinates (X:10.2, Y:9.4). After speaking with her to get the quest Reach for the Stalls, you’ll be able to work your way through the Starlight Celebration and begin to earn rewards.

The entire Starlight Celebration 2024 is available from Dec. 16 to 31, concluding when 2025 rolls around. You have until this time to start the quest from Amh, exchange for your seasonal rewards, and gather everything you need before the holiday season wraps up.

All Starlight Celebration 2024 rewards and how to get them in Final Fantasy XIV

Proceed through the final quest and unlock the various vendors for additional festive items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing Reach for the Stalls, you’ll unlock Spreading the Warmth and Cheer, which has the new, exclusive rewards for 2024. Notably, you’ll get the Starlight Stalls Barding for your chocobo, turning them into a mobile companion of holiday cheer, and the Starlight Kinderpunsch, a refreshing beverage to enjoy. However, you can also use this item to decorate in your home, to tie a room together in any Final Fantasy XIV abode.

When you complete Spreading the Warmth and Cheer, the various stalls at the Starlight Celebration open up to you. You’ll gain access to their exclusive items and revisit them until the event ends on Dec. 31. Here’s a full breakdown of every item and reward you can get from the Starlight Celebration vendors in Final Fantasy XIV.

Starlight Celebration Item Price Type of Item Festive Starlight Celebration Advertisement 2,000 Gil Painting Magicked Prism (Sunshine) 8 Gil Seasonal Miscellany Magicked Prism (Stardust) 8 Gil Seasonal Miscellany Starlight Kinderpunsch 2,000 Gil Tabletop Item Starlight Mug Tower 2,500 Gil Tabletop Item Winter’s Warm Boughs Orchestrion Roll 2,500 Gil Orchestrion Roll

The final area, the Starlight Stalls, will remain open for the rest of the event. You can continue to return to this location as often as you want, and as other friends in Final Fantasy XIV unlock it, they can visit it alongside you. You’ll have the chance to take a break from the busy holiday season.

