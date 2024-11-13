There are multiple types of resources and items you need to track down while playing Final Fantasy XIV. With the arrival of update 7.1, we have a new item called Pelu Pelplumes that you can exchange to receive exclusive items, such as the Punutiy mount.

The way you receive Pelu Pelplumes comes down to a specific activity which is easy to miss if you’re not going out of your way to track them down. For anyone who wants to collect every mount in the game, this is one you don’t want to miss. Collecting the Pelu Pelplumes will take time, and it shouldn’t be too difficult, but it is time-consuming as there is a time gate to prevent you getting them all at once. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Pelu Pelplumes in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get Pelu Pelplumes in FFXIV

You can begin working on Pelu Pelplumes at Dock Poga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you get Pelu Pelplumes is by unlocking the Pelupelu allied society quests, which were added for update 7.1 to FFXIV. You need to make your way over to Dock Poga in Kozama’uka at coordinates (X:37.2, Y:16.8).

From here, speak with the Blue-garbed Pelu to begin the quest “An Intrepid New Enterprise.” Your character needs to be at least level 90 in a Disciple of War or Magic class, and you need to have completed all Main Scenario Quests for Dawntrail. If you’re still working on this main quest, we recommend focusing on those tasks before attempting to venture away from them in the Dawntrail expansion.

There are several quests in the Pelupelu allied society quests. However, when you reach the end of these quests, you can begin working on the Pelupelu daily quests, which reward you Pelu Pelplumes, a special resource you get at the end of every quest. You can only complete three of these quests every day before you have to return when the daily reset happens to go through them again. Each quest is random.

Where to spend Pelu Pelplumes in FFXIV

When you’re ready to use the Pelu Pelplumes, make your way to Pavli at Dock Poga to exchange any Pelu Pelplumes you’ve acquired while playing. The more daily quests and reputation you earn with the Pelu Pelu in FFXIV, the more items you earn as your reputation grows.

These are daily quests, so you have to chip away at them at a gradual pace. The quests are randomly given to you every time you receive them, so outside of remaining persistent and checking back every time you log into FFXIV, there should be no difficulty with these tasks. Thankfully, because these only require you to be at level 90 with a Disciple of War or Magic class, you can start working on these activities at any time after completing Dawntrail.

We can expect other society quests coming to FFXIV‘s Dawntrail expansion to require Crafting or Resource Gathering level 90 jobs. You’ll want to make sure you begin working on these in the meantime, as your level 90 Disciple of War or Magic class won’t matter for those requirements.

