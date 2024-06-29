All Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests in Final Fantasy XIV

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV brings you to a gorgeous world, taking you through a laid-back adventure from previous expansions. While the world’s fate is not at stake, danger is still awaiting you, with even more Main Scenario Quests to complete.
These Main Scenario Quests are available if you can access the Dawntrail expansion. Only those with early access can play it for the first few days of the game’s release, but it becomes available to anyone else who did not preorder it after the initial weekend. For many, the first weekend is all they will need to complete every Main Scenario Quest in Dawntrail, preparing them for the next adventures in FFXIV.
All Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail in Final Fantasy XIV
There are 100 quests in the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests campaign. You need to complete them all in direct order, unlocking new equipment, locations, and things to search through as you dive into this new adventure in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll want to use your Aether Compass to unlock Aether Currents in regions you visit, such as Urqopacha and Kozama’uka. All dungeons, trials, and endgame content won’t be available until you reach the end.
These are all Main Scenario Quests you need to work through to make it to the end of Dawntrail
- A New World to Explore
- The Nation of Tuliyollal
- A City of Stairs
- A Saga of Stone
- The Rite of Succession
- To Urqopacha
- Traders of Happiness
- The Feat of Gold
- Mablu’s Dream
- A Premium Deal
- Wuk Lamat in the Saddle
- Knowing the Pelupelu
- To Kazama’uka
- A Festive of People
- The Feat of Reeds
- A Well-mannered Shipwright
- The Lifting of Wings
- Knowing the Hanuhanu
- The Success of Others
- For All Turali
- A Leaking Workpot
- Lending a Helphand
- The Feat of Pots
- A Father First
- The Shape of Peace
- Lost Promise
- A Brother’s Duty
- Feeding the River
- Sibling Rescue
- History’s Keepers
- The Feat of Proof
- The High Luminary
- An Echo of Madness
- Pointing the Way
- The Skyruin
- The Feat of Ice
- The Promise of Peace
- The Leap to Yak Te’l
- Village of the Hunt
- A History of Violence
- The Feat of Repast
- A Father’s Grief
- Taking a Stand
- Into the Traverse
- City of Silence
- Blessed Siblings
- Scale of Trust
- Mamook Speaks
- The Feat of the Brotherhood
- Road to the Golden City
- Dawn of a New Tomorrow
- Ever Greater, Ever Brighter
- The Long Road to Xak Tural
- Saddled Up
- Braced for Trouble
- Blowing Smoke
- Law of the Land
- On Track
- One with Nature
- And the Land Would Tremble
- No Time for Tears
- Pick up the Pieces
- Together as One
- In Yyasulani’s Shadow
- Putting Plans into Locomotion
- A Hot Commodity
- All Aboard
- The Land of Levin
- A Royal Welcome
- A Day in the Life
- One the Cloud
- Gone and Forgotten
- Embracing Oblivion
- Solution Nine
- The Queen’s Tour
- Her People, Her Family
- Scales of Blue
- Gives You Teeth
- Little Footfalls
- Drowned Vestiges
- Memories of a Knight
- At a Crossroads
- The Protector and the Destroyer
- A Comforting Hand
- Unto the Summit
- The Resilient Son
- A New Family
- In Pursuit of Sphene
- Through the Gate of Gold
- Those Who Live Forever
- In Serenity and Sorrow
- The Land of Dreams
- A Knight of Alexandria
- The Sanctuary of the Strong
- The Taste of Family
- Leafing through the Past
- An Explorer’s Delight
- In Search of Discovery
- A Journey Never-ending
- Dawntrail