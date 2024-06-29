All Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests in Final Fantasy XIV

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV brings you to a gorgeous world, taking you through a laid-back adventure from previous expansions. While the world’s fate is not at stake, danger is still awaiting you, with even more Main Scenario Quests to complete.

These Main Scenario Quests are available if you can access the Dawntrail expansion. Only those with early access can play it for the first few days of the game’s release, but it becomes available to anyone else who did not preorder it after the initial weekend. For many, the first weekend is all they will need to complete every Main Scenario Quest in Dawntrail, preparing them for the next adventures in FFXIV.

All Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail in Final Fantasy XIV

Work your way through each quest to reach the end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 100 quests in the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests campaign. You need to complete them all in direct order, unlocking new equipment, locations, and things to search through as you dive into this new adventure in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll want to use your Aether Compass to unlock Aether Currents in regions you visit, such as Urqopacha and Kozama’uka. All dungeons, trials, and endgame content won’t be available until you reach the end.

These are all Main Scenario Quests you need to work through to make it to the end of Dawntrail

A New World to Explore

The Nation of Tuliyollal

A City of Stairs

A Saga of Stone

The Rite of Succession

To Urqopacha

Traders of Happiness

The Feat of Gold

Mablu’s Dream

A Premium Deal

Wuk Lamat in the Saddle

Knowing the Pelupelu

To Kazama’uka

A Festive of People

The Feat of Reeds

A Well-mannered Shipwright

The Lifting of Wings

Knowing the Hanuhanu

The Success of Others

For All Turali

A Leaking Workpot

Lending a Helphand

The Feat of Pots

A Father First

The Shape of Peace

Lost Promise

A Brother’s Duty

Feeding the River

Sibling Rescue

History’s Keepers

The Feat of Proof

The High Luminary

An Echo of Madness

Pointing the Way

The Skyruin

The Feat of Ice

The Promise of Peace

The Leap to Yak Te’l

Village of the Hunt

A History of Violence

The Feat of Repast

A Father’s Grief

Taking a Stand

Into the Traverse

City of Silence

Blessed Siblings

Scale of Trust

Mamook Speaks

The Feat of the Brotherhood

Road to the Golden City

Dawn of a New Tomorrow

Ever Greater, Ever Brighter

The Long Road to Xak Tural

Saddled Up

Braced for Trouble

Blowing Smoke

Law of the Land

On Track

One with Nature

And the Land Would Tremble

No Time for Tears

Pick up the Pieces

Together as One

In Yyasulani’s Shadow

Putting Plans into Locomotion

A Hot Commodity

All Aboard

The Land of Levin

A Royal Welcome

A Day in the Life

One the Cloud

Gone and Forgotten

Embracing Oblivion

Solution Nine

The Queen’s Tour

Her People, Her Family

Scales of Blue

Gives You Teeth

Little Footfalls

Drowned Vestiges

Memories of a Knight

At a Crossroads

The Protector and the Destroyer

A Comforting Hand

Unto the Summit

The Resilient Son

A New Family

In Pursuit of Sphene

Through the Gate of Gold

Those Who Live Forever

In Serenity and Sorrow

The Land of Dreams

A Knight of Alexandria

The Sanctuary of the Strong

The Taste of Family

Leafing through the Past

An Explorer’s Delight

In Search of Discovery

A Journey Never-ending

Dawntrail

