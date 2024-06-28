All Aether Currents in Kozama’uka in Final Fantasy XIV

Aether Currents are an exceptionally useful resource while playing Final Fantasy XIV. These allow you to unlock flying mounts for any you ride on your character, and there are several for you to find while exploring the Kozama’uka region for the Dawntrail expansion.

Recommended Videos

The Kozama’uka area is not the first region you visit. But it’s one of the first locations you can fully explore shortly after you complete the Ihuykatumu dungeon. From here, the other Aether Current locations for the starting areas of the FFXIV Dawntrail expansion begin to appear, giving you access to flying mounts for the rest of the game.

Where to find all Kazama’uka Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV

There are 10 Aether Currents you can find by exploring the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Aether Currents you can find while wandering around the Kazama’uka region in FFXIV. I do not recommend going after them immediately, though. They do not all become available until you’ve beaten the first dungeon for Dawntrail and you gain access to the southern region. After you’ve done this, tracking down the missing ones becomes much easier. The five in the northern region—in Uyuyub, Miyakabek, and Uyuypoga—are ones you can reach, though, if you want to grab them. You can always use your Aether Compass to track them down manually.

After you unlock those 10 Aether Currents, the next step is to complete five side quests in this area. The quest givers who you complete them for provide you with the final Aether Currents, ensuring you can now fly with your mount throughout this area. A flying mount makes collecting resources or completing activities in Final Fantasy XIV much easier, especially if you’ve already been working on unlocking Viper or Pictomancer.

These five side quests are unavailable until you work through the Main Scenario Quests. You may need to return to Kazama’uka after you’ve worked through more Main Scenario Quests on your primary character before they unlock. We’ll update this page as we learn more about what side quests you need to find to get the last five, but we have some of them already available and where you can find them.

Rite of the Wind’s Chosen – Ok’hanu

– Ok’hanu Ripe for the Offering – Ok’hanu

Once you have unlocked Aether Currents, jump into the air while riding your mount to begin flying with them in FFXIV. You need to do for this every region in your game that has the Aether Current flying symbol, which you can see when you open up your map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy