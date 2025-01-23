How to fix the DX12 error in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

When launching a new game, there’s always the risk of something going wrong, and several Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players have been encountering a similar issue. After they launch the game, they run into a message that says that they have DX12 error, and they cannot start the game.

Unfortunately, this is a common issue many PC players have been encountering. There are some fundamental things to understand why you’re getting the DX12 error and what to do about it. Here’s what you need to know about the DX12 error for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC and what you can do to fix it.

What is the DX12 Error in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Dive into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC after you get the DX12 error figured out. Image via Square Enix

You’re getting the DX12 error when you launch Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth because you don’t have the DirectX version 12 on your machine, and you get this by having the most recent Windows operating system. This should be available on Windows 10 and 11, so you don’t have to feel forced to grab Windows 11 if you’d prefer to remain on 10.

There are multiple ways to ensure you have the latest version of DirectX on your PC. We strongly recommend you head over to Microsoft’s support website and check out this breakdown on double-checking if you have the latest version of DirectX. Unfortunately, you do need to have at least Windows 10 to have access to DirectX version 12. If you’re using an older operating system than this, there’s not much else you can do beyond upgrading to Windows 10 or 11 to get it.

However, it’s also possible it could be a hardware issue. To determine if it’s a hardware issue and not because you don’t have DirectX 12 on your machine, you can do this by seeing what you have installed. Here are the steps you need to follow to see what DirectX version you have on your machine.

Press Windows + R, bringing up the Run box on the lower-left hand on your monitor .

. Type dxdiag in the search bar that appears .

. Check the DirectX Diagnostic Tool that appears on your screen, and at the bottom, it should tell you what DirectX Version you have installed.

Check what version of DirectX you have installed to see if it’s software or hardware issue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have a different version than DirectX 12, we recommend shutting down your machine and running a system update for it. This should automatically happen with your copy of Windows, as the operating system should give you the latest version of DirectX 12. However, this only applies to those with a Windows 10 or 11 copy. For anyone else who is using an older operating system, despite having quality hardware to run Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this will stop you from launching the game. Even though your graphics card supports DirectX 12, your operating system is required to have it.

The last thing you could try to do is run an update on your graphics card. You might not have installed the latest version, and it could be getting this error for that reason. This is primarily a final attempt to see if there’s another issue surrounding your graphics card missing an update. Hopefully, this is the easiest, most painless solution you can find. You can update your graphics card from the NVIDIA or AMD websites.

There should be no other reason to receive the DX12 error when launching Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth other than not having the correct version. If you continue to experience this error when launching the game and you have DirectX 12 installed on your machine, it might be a good idea to uninstall it and request a refund through Steam.

