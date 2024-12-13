Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Clive as an adult with shaggy black hair, a sword strapped to his back, and armor in Final Fantasy 16
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Tekken
FGC
Final Fantasy

Clive from Final Fantasy 16 is coming to Tekken 8, and Tifa fans are in shambles

The final character from season 1 has been revealed.
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 10:12 pm

The first season of Tekken 8‘s post-launch content is coming to a close, and Bandai Namco is closing things out with an unexpected crossover.

Recommended Videos

Hot off the heels of their win for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards, Tekken 8 revealed the final character for the season one character pass: Clive Rosfield, the protagonist from Final Fantasy 16. Fans had been speculating who the final character would be, with many believing it’d be a guest character due to how big of a stage TGA is, rather than simply announcing something at a Tekken-specific event.

Clive’s appearance will mark the second time the Final Fantasy franchise makes an appearance in Tekken, after Final Fantasy 15‘s Noctis became playable in Tekken 7. With the gameplay shown, Clive appears to have unique interactions with the game’s protagonist, Jin.

As exciting as it is to have more Final Fantasy characters in the series, not everyone is happy. Reactions to the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) have been mixed, with some disappointed that Clive was chosen over other characters. A common complaint was that he was chosen over Final Fantasy 7‘s Tifa. Many fans feel that she’s more popular than Clive and would have been a much better fit for the game.

Nevertheless, all Tekken players will be able to get their hands on Clive very soon. Early access for the character begins on Dec. 17 for Year 1 Character Pass holders, and he’ll be playable for everyone else on Dec. 20.

Season 2 of Tekken 8 begins next year, so maybe Tifa still has a chance to get in the game by that point.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.