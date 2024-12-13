Clive from Final Fantasy 16 is coming to Tekken 8, and Tifa fans are in shambles

The first season of Tekken 8‘s post-launch content is coming to a close, and Bandai Namco is closing things out with an unexpected crossover.

Hot off the heels of their win for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards, Tekken 8 revealed the final character for the season one character pass: Clive Rosfield, the protagonist from Final Fantasy 16. Fans had been speculating who the final character would be, with many believing it’d be a guest character due to how big of a stage TGA is, rather than simply announcing something at a Tekken-specific event.

His opponents will go down in flames.

Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI is getting fired up for a fight in #TEKKEN8! pic.twitter.com/j17ioe99ag — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) December 13, 2024

Clive’s appearance will mark the second time the Final Fantasy franchise makes an appearance in Tekken, after Final Fantasy 15‘s Noctis became playable in Tekken 7. With the gameplay shown, Clive appears to have unique interactions with the game’s protagonist, Jin.

As exciting as it is to have more Final Fantasy characters in the series, not everyone is happy. Reactions to the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) have been mixed, with some disappointed that Clive was chosen over other characters. A common complaint was that he was chosen over Final Fantasy 7‘s Tifa. Many fans feel that she’s more popular than Clive and would have been a much better fit for the game.

Nevertheless, all Tekken players will be able to get their hands on Clive very soon. Early access for the character begins on Dec. 17 for Year 1 Character Pass holders, and he’ll be playable for everyone else on Dec. 20.

Season 2 of Tekken 8 begins next year, so maybe Tifa still has a chance to get in the game by that point.

