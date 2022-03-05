All confirmed and leaked characters in MultiVersus

Warner Bros. has slowly been sharing more details about its upcoming free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus, which will combine dozens of IP from across the company’s history to build out a roster for the platform fighter.

As of now, the game is scheduled to release sometime in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, we still don’t have a full starting roster or even a detailed breakdown of how the game will play outside of the original first-look trailer.

We do know that the MultiVersus will put an emphasis on teamwork and two-vs-two format, with full cross-play, cross-progression, and rollback netcode at launch. Warner and developer First Play have already confirmed at least one beta test for the game and just recently announced Velma Dinkly from Scooby-Doo as the next playable fighter.

This slow rollout of news for MultiVersus has fans hungry for more information, and thanks to a slew of datamines from the files pulled from various tests or previous builds that were obtained by leakers, we might have a better look at what the game’s final roster will look like.

Here are all of the characters who have been confirmed for MultiVersus, along with the fighters that may be coming based on data pulled from the various leaks. Just be aware that none of the leaked characters have been confirmed and could end up absent from the final product.

MultiVersus roster

Confirmed characters

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom and Jerry

Reindog (MultiVersus) Original fighter designed for this game.

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Leaked characters

The Joker – Datamine

Taz (Looney Tunes) – Datamine

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes) – Datamine

Lebron James (Space Jam 2) – Original game leak

Nubia (DC Comics) – Datamine

Raven (DC Comics) – Datamine

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings) – Leaked images

Legolas (Lord of the Rings) – Datamine

Harry Potter – Original game leak

Ron Weasley (Harry Potter) – Original game leak

Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) – Leaked images

Morty (Rick and Morty) – Datamine

Cromulon (Rick and Morty) – Datamine

Fred Flintstone – Original game leak

Johnny Bravo – Original game leak

Mad Mx – Original game leak

Ben 10 – Early leaks

Godzilla – Datamine

King Kong – Datamine

Iron Giant – Datamine

Neo (The Matrix) – Datamine

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat) – Datamine and early leaks

Sub Zero (Mortal Kombat) – Datamine

Gizmo (Gremlins) – Datamine

Emmet – Datamine No leaker is sure if this is in reference to the LEGO Movie or Back to the Future



In addition to these datamined characters, files for three other fighters exist in the code with assets that cause a bit of confusion.

According to multiple pieces of data, Naruto could be appearing in the game based on file names and some visuals, but placeholder data for an original ninja character was also included in the game’s codes. Speculation points to this being a backup in case licensing for Naruto may have fallen through, but we will need to wait on confirmation to know for sure.

Additionally, Wreck-It Ralph or Fix-It Felix from Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph movie series were found in the datamine, along with another original fighter named Brute. Brute seems to be a placeholder similar to the original Ninja fighter, and references Hulk several times, meaning Disney’s Incredible Hulk may be included, too.

Several other codenames were used in MultiVersus’ files, with Rick Sanchez being labeled as Mage on occasion. Another file labeled Frontline Support was also discovered, but there aren’t any hints as to who this could be yet.