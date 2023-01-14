MultiVersus director may have teased the game’s next character following leaks

Sounds like she might be ready to rock out with Finn and Jake before long.

The winter break from content for Multiversus has not gone unnoticed by the community, who have openly shared their displeasure with the developers.

While MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh and other devs have been promising news is coming soon regarding updates, many players feel like they’ve been left out of the loop. However, it seems Huynh has all but confirmed the next character coming to the game.

Marceline default outfit. 100% not saying anything, but just curious. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) January 14, 2023

In a recent Twitter poll, Huynh asks players to choose whether or not Marceline, from Adventure Time, should have a default outfit featuring a red or grey shirt.

In a string of Tweets prior to that, and in the poll itself, Huynh notes that he isn’t saying or confirming anything about Marceline’s potential inclusion it seems like the timing matches up with some previous leaks. He also made an even earlier Tweet talking about testing a new character before bringing up Marceline too.

Testing out one of our future characters and it’s insanely fun.#MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) January 14, 2023

The “leak” in question didn’t have much substance but was posted by the popular leaking account LaisulMV, who recently had their account suspended alongside other popular MultiVersus dataminers. They posted a thread of information suggesting that one of the next characters in the game was going to be Marceline because the developers wanted another female representative.

Many fans have requested Adventure Time‘s resident vampire as a playable character and getting a third rep in for the series who fits that want from the devs makes sense—sorry Cake, you’re considered as just a variant for Jake.

While it was met with skepticism by a large portion of the community since no proof was shown, the timing for Huynh’s posts does give the leaks a bit more credence.

Just be aware that Huynh and the other MultiVersus devs are very active in sharing and promoting fan works within the community. This very well could be Huynh asking a question about Marceline since the character has been mentioned so much and the dev team is interested in potentially adding her to the game in the future—not as the next playable character.

It has been almost two months since the last fighter, Marvin the Martian, was added to the game. With that in mind, fans can likely expect more news on updates and the next playable character very soon, whether it ends up being Marceline or not.