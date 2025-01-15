Evo reveals full 2025 event and game lineup

Evo has released a ton of information for its 2025 lineup of events, with game lists, award shows, and teasers all on the horizon.

The 2025 Evo season starts on Feb. 15 with the inaugural Evo Awards, a new event in the Evo calendar that celebrates the FGC. Voting opened across 21 distinct categories ranging from the usual Player or Moment of the Year awards to more fun awards like Best Button, which highlight the best move for a particular character in a chosen game.

Evo Last Vegas, the flagship event, is taking part from Aug. 1 to 3. Registration for the event is now open, with the following games taking to the main stage:

SNK’s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Cygames’ Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear -Strive-

Capcom’s Marvel vs Capcom 2

Warner Bros. Games’ Mortal Kombat 1

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s TEKKEN 8

Arc System Works’ Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

“Evo continues to iterate and expand on what it means to be the world’s largest fighting game festival,” Rick Thiher, general manager of Evo, said in a press release sent to Dot Esports. “This year we’re excited to be seeing new games on-site and are thrilled by the extended tournament lineup, expanded arcade, new featured artists, and community programming that is bringing fighting game culture to every corner of the show.”

Evo also announced a shocking new format to the usual Evo show by offering an extended tournament lineup out of the eight main stage games for even more tournament fun. Some of these games include Aether Studios’ Rivals of Aether II, SNK’s The King of Fighters XV, Arc System Works’ Blazblue Centralfiction, and Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2. More games will be confirmed down the line in what is sure to be the most stacked Evo of all time.

It appears that Evo is trying to cater to a wider audience by offering all these games. Titles that might not have made the cut this year still have a chance to be in the limelight during the weekend’s activities.

Evo also revealed details for May 9 to 11’s Evo Japan. The game list is still undecided, as well as a lot of the details, but Evo staff did confirm that the event will feature two five-on-five tournaments with STREET FIGHTER III 3rd STRIKE -Fight for the Future- and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Evo will make its European debut at the in Nice, France, on Oct. 10 to 12 and also announced it will expand to Singapore in 2026, giving more parts of the world a chance to get into the fight.

With so much on offer, Evo looks to continue its expansion around the world, promising more details about its stacked 2025 calendar will be revealed in due time.

