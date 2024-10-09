Image Credit: Bethesda
Here’s the unlock order for fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There's a method to the madness.
Adam Newell
  and 
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Oct 9, 2024 07:53 am

The starting roster may look underwhelming when loading up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the first time. You get eight fighters to choose from—the same amount offered to Super Smash Bros. players on Nintendo 64 back in 1999. And you’re expected to unlock the other 66 characters by playing different game modes.

Usually, you are expected to unlock characters by completing the game’s main adventure mode, where finding a fighter there immediately unlocks them in your roster. There are ways to unlock characters in Classic Mode over time, like how the original games would lock characters away.

If you have absolutely no interest in playing through the Adventure or Classic modes and want to duke it out with your friends in multiplayer, you’ll be happy to know that you can unlock characters after completing a set amount of battles in a specific order over time.

After a match finishes, you’ll occasionally have the option to fight a character in a one vs. one. If you win, that character will be added to your character select screen, permanently joining your roster. If you lose, you’ll have a chance to fight them again at the end of the next match. The fight is only for whoever won the previous bout. But in what order do these characters unlock?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character unlock order

Unlock numberSmash Bros. Fighter
1Ness
2Zelda
3Bowser
4Pit
5Inkling
6Villager
7Marth
8Young Link
9Wii Fit Trainer
10Ice Climbers
11Captain Falcon
12Peach
13Ryu
14Ike
15Jigglypuff
16King K. Rool
17Sonic
18Simon Belmont
19Zero Suit Samus
20Little Mac
21Isabelle
22Shulk
23Lucina
24Wario
25Ridley
26Pokémon Trainer
27Lucario
28Daisy
29Roy
30King Dedede
31R.O.B.
32Falco
33Luigi
34Pichu
35Richter
36Lucas
37Diddy Kong
38Meta Knight
39Snake
40Ganondorf
41Corrin
42Mega Man
43Bayonetta
44Toon Link
45Rosalina & Luma
46Incineroar 
47Sheik
48Olimar
49PAC-MAN
50Dark Samus
51Wolf
52Mr. Game & Watch
53Robin
54Dark Pit
55Cloud
56Duck Hunt
57Ken
58Greninja
59Chrom
60Mewtwo
61Bowser Jr.
62Dr. Mario
63Palutena

If you’ve already unlocked a character on the list, you’ll face off against the next fighter until you unlock them all. If you fail to knock a new fighter, you’ll be given a second chance further down the line.

If you purchase a DLC fighter, you won’t need to unlock them. They are available as soon as you start playing. Additionally, if you play through classic mode with these characters, you can unlock them in the following order.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Classic Mode character unlock order

Fighter to play as in Classic ModeUnlockable Fighters in order
MarioSonic, Bayonetta, Little Mac, Ike, Luigi, Roy, Dr. Mario, Olimar
Donkey KongBowser, Pokémon Trainer, Rosalina & Luma, King Dedede, Sheik, Greninja, Diddy Kong, Duck Hunt
LinkKing K. Rool, Ice Climbers, Simon Belmont, Meta Knight, Snake, Young Link, Richter Belmont, Toon Link
SamusInkling, Wii Fit Trainer, Pit, Incineroar, Dark Samus, Cloud, Wario, Dark Pit
YoshiLucario, Marth, Ryu, Ganondorf, Lucina, Ridley, Chrom, Ken
KirbyNess, Jigglypuff, PAC-MAN, Zelda, Robin, Corrin, Lucas, Palutena
FoxCaptain Falcon, Zero Suit Samus, Peach, Falco, Daisy, Bowser Jr, Wolf, Mewtwo
PikachuVillager, Shulk, R.O.B., Mega Man, Isabelle, Mr. Game & Watch, Pichu

Depending on which fighter you are after, doing one method over the other might be quicker. But if it was up to us? Just play Adventure Mode, and you’ll unlock everything and everyone, including a bunch of useful Spirit, and you can use any DLC fighters you have in the mode straight away to make life easier.

