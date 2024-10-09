Here’s the unlock order for fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The starting roster may look underwhelming when loading up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the first time. You get eight fighters to choose from—the same amount offered to Super Smash Bros. players on Nintendo 64 back in 1999. And you’re expected to unlock the other 66 characters by playing different game modes.

Usually, you are expected to unlock characters by completing the game’s main adventure mode, where finding a fighter there immediately unlocks them in your roster. There are ways to unlock characters in Classic Mode over time, like how the original games would lock characters away.

If you have absolutely no interest in playing through the Adventure or Classic modes and want to duke it out with your friends in multiplayer, you’ll be happy to know that you can unlock characters after completing a set amount of battles in a specific order over time.

After a match finishes, you’ll occasionally have the option to fight a character in a one vs. one. If you win, that character will be added to your character select screen, permanently joining your roster. If you lose, you’ll have a chance to fight them again at the end of the next match. The fight is only for whoever won the previous bout. But in what order do these characters unlock?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character unlock order

Unlock number Smash Bros. Fighter 1 Ness 2 Zelda 3 Bowser 4 Pit 5 Inkling 6 Villager 7 Marth 8 Young Link 9 Wii Fit Trainer 10 Ice Climbers 11 Captain Falcon 12 Peach 13 Ryu 14 Ike 15 Jigglypuff 16 King K. Rool 17 Sonic 18 Simon Belmont 19 Zero Suit Samus 20 Little Mac 21 Isabelle 22 Shulk 23 Lucina 24 Wario 25 Ridley 26 Pokémon Trainer 27 Lucario 28 Daisy 29 Roy 30 King Dedede 31 R.O.B. 32 Falco 33 Luigi 34 Pichu 35 Richter 36 Lucas 37 Diddy Kong 38 Meta Knight 39 Snake 40 Ganondorf 41 Corrin 42 Mega Man 43 Bayonetta 44 Toon Link 45 Rosalina & Luma 46 Incineroar 47 Sheik 48 Olimar 49 PAC-MAN 50 Dark Samus 51 Wolf 52 Mr. Game & Watch 53 Robin 54 Dark Pit 55 Cloud 56 Duck Hunt 57 Ken 58 Greninja 59 Chrom 60 Mewtwo 61 Bowser Jr. 62 Dr. Mario 63 Palutena

If you’ve already unlocked a character on the list, you’ll face off against the next fighter until you unlock them all. If you fail to knock a new fighter, you’ll be given a second chance further down the line.

If you purchase a DLC fighter, you won’t need to unlock them. They are available as soon as you start playing. Additionally, if you play through classic mode with these characters, you can unlock them in the following order.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Classic Mode character unlock order

Fighter to play as in Classic Mode Unlockable Fighters in order Mario Sonic, Bayonetta, Little Mac, Ike, Luigi, Roy, Dr. Mario, Olimar Donkey Kong Bowser, Pokémon Trainer, Rosalina & Luma, King Dedede, Sheik, Greninja, Diddy Kong, Duck Hunt Link King K. Rool, Ice Climbers, Simon Belmont, Meta Knight, Snake, Young Link, Richter Belmont, Toon Link Samus Inkling, Wii Fit Trainer, Pit, Incineroar, Dark Samus, Cloud, Wario, Dark Pit Yoshi Lucario, Marth, Ryu, Ganondorf, Lucina, Ridley, Chrom, Ken Kirby Ness, Jigglypuff, PAC-MAN, Zelda, Robin, Corrin, Lucas, Palutena Fox Captain Falcon, Zero Suit Samus, Peach, Falco, Daisy, Bowser Jr, Wolf, Mewtwo Pikachu Villager, Shulk, R.O.B., Mega Man, Isabelle, Mr. Game & Watch, Pichu

Depending on which fighter you are after, doing one method over the other might be quicker. But if it was up to us? Just play Adventure Mode, and you’ll unlock everything and everyone, including a bunch of useful Spirit, and you can use any DLC fighters you have in the mode straight away to make life easier.

