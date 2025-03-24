Marvel Rivals player cooks up incredible skin concepts from iconic FGC collaboration

One of the true gifts in any gaming community, or any fan community in general, is artists who come up with incredible fan art or concepts for games. Marvel Rivals is full of them.

With no shortage of skin concepts already, the latest Marvel Rivals idea comes from a fan of another classic Marvel game franchise, and it just makes way too much sense to not happen. Say hello to Marvel Rivals vs. Capcom.

Perfect. Image via @jaeon009 on X/Twitter

An artist by the name of @jaeon009 posted three images of Capcom game-themed skin ideas for Marvel Rivals, and the post has since gone viral after being posted in the evening of March 23, with over 875,000 views and almost 7,000 re-posts.

The artist posted 11 different heroes in Capcom skin concepts, and each one is more awesome than the last. The crossover ideas include Resident Evil 5‘s Jill Valentine costume for Black Widow, a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis costume for Venom, a Street Fighter Ryu costume for Iron Fist, Viewtiful Joe for Rocket Raccoon, and more.

With Marvel vs. Capcom already proving that the two companies work together to create some amazing games, I don’t see why these skins can’t happen in the future, especially to coincide with a new future entry in the fighting game franchise if it’s in the works, similarly to how the game adds MCU skins and cosmetics for movie launches.

I can’t decide which skin is my favorite, but Star-Lord as Devil May Cry’s Dante and Hela as Darkstalkers’ Morrigan are no-brainers, along with Peni Parker’s Tron Bonne skin from Mega Man Legends. And speaking of Mega Man, one of Capcom’s flagship heroes, he looks just perfect as an Iron Man costume.

Come on, Capcom, let’s do it. Image via @jaeon009 on X/Twitter Let them take us for a ride. Image via Image via @jaeon009 on X/Twitter

Whether or not these skins eventually happen down the line all depends on how NetEase Games feels about collaborations. With a never-ending list of costume ideas being cooked up from MCU movies, 60-plus years of Marvel comics history, and original designs, there may not be a need for collabs such as this.

But, if there’s money to be made (and I can assure you, there is), then collaborations like one with Capcom could continue to breathe revenue into the game years down the line. I know I’d love to pick up several of these examples alone.

