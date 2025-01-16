It’s almost time: Fatal Fury returns with City of Wolves, the franchise’s first new entry in over 20 years, and SNK has finally released details on pre-orders and various bonuses players can get.

Recommended Videos

Given the iconic franchise has gone so long without a new game, physical editions and rewards will likely be coveted by fans of the series and collectors alike. And there are options for everyone looking to get in on the action—while supplies last, that is. Physical pre-orders for the game are now open. Here’s what you get when you pre-order a physical copy of Fatal Fury: City of Wolves.

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves physical pre-order editions and bonuses

Special Edition

An iconic look for an iconic character. Image via SNK

Price Platforms Includes Bonus $59.99 – PlayStation 5

– PlayStation 4

– Xbox Series X – Physical game copy

– Season pass one (five DLC characters FATAL FURY 2: TERRY costume

The Special Edition looks very much like the “standard” version of the game at the fairly common $60 price point, but players still get some goodies to go along with their physical game copy. The highlight here is probably the Terry skin, which comes with the more expensive Deluxe Edition. It’s an iconic look for one of the FGC’s most famous characters, and it makes perfect sense SNK would want to give players the opportunity to turn back the clock and don that red baseball cap once again.

The Special Edition pre-order is also multi-platform, incorporating the last-gen PS4 in addition to the Xbox alongside the PS5, and will get you the first seasonal pass, which comes with access to five characters to be added to the game—including Ken and Chun-Li from Street Fighter later on in 2025. Not bad at all, considering a lot of games ask for $60 for the game itself and no bonuses to speak of.

Deluxe Edition (only available in North America and Europe)

For the enthusiasts. Image via SNK

Price Platforms Includes Bonus $79.99 PlayStation 5 – Physical game copy

– Season pass one (five DLC characters

– Steelbook

– Two-CD OST

– 100-page+ artbook

– Collector’s box

– Sticker pack

– Two-sided poster FATAL FURY 2: TERRY costume

The real prize for enthusiasts and collectors will be the Deluxe Edition, and it’s packed with goodies for fans of the series. The Terry costume and seasonal pass from the Special Edition are still here, and the Deluxe Edition pads out its offerings with art, stickers, a steelbook, and collector’s box to make sure you can display your Fatal Fury fandom as much as you want. Particularly interesting is the art book included, which is a whopping 116 pages long and is sure to include plenty of insight into designing the characters of Fatal Fury for a modern game with City of Wolves.

Unfortunately for the Xbox players out there or those who have yet to upgrade their PS4, these Special Edition copies are only available for the PS5. Of course, if you’re just in it for all the collectibles here and are fine with purchasing the game on your platform of choice elsewhere, that might not matter to you. But if you’re planning on actually playing this disc, you’ll need the latest PlayStation.

Is it worth pre-ordering Fatal Fury: City of Wolves?

As far as the Special Edition goes, you should absolutely pre-order a physical copy of the game if you can and you plan on playing on one of its supported platforms. It’s the same price as buying the game digitally from Steam along with the first season pass, and it comes with the added bonus of a Terry skin. There’s not really a downside there.

The Deluxe Edition is definitely pricier and might not be worth it for some players, but this looks like an easy deal to make for longtime fans and collectors. The first Fatal Fury game to be released this century will no doubt carry some weight to it, and the Deluxe Edition comes with a lot of physical items that look great for display—or holding for their value in the future. Who knows? Maybe in another 20 years, that collector’s box will be worth a pretty penny.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy