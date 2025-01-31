Forgot password
Now's your last chance to play MultiVersus before it shuts down forever

Andrej Barovic
Published: Jan 31, 2025 11:47 am

The supposed Super Smash Bros. competitor, created by other Bros. but Warner, is shutting down. MultiVersus, which brought together Warner Bros.’ IPs and characters together to fight it out fair and square, is closing permanently later this year after a long and arduous existence marred with issues.

The company’s gaming subdivision announced the move on Jan. 31 on the game’s website, stating that this upcoming season would be the title’s last. Season five will be the final content update for MultiVersus, which will add Aquaman and Lola Bunny, and then the game shall walk into the sunset and never look back. The season is set to start on Feb. 4 and will run until May 30, with MultiVersus to shut down as soon as it ends. Monetary transactions, however, are already unavailable as of Jan. 31, with players able to continue playing the game offline even post-shutdown.

Image showing Samurai Jack in MultiVersus.
MultiVersus was a solid but mismanaged project. Image via Warner Bros. Games

This isn’t the first time MultiVersus announced it was shutting down. After launching in 2022, it went offline for about a year to allow devs to fix its many issues, and finally came back on May 28 last year.

However, this time MultiVersus will be going away for good, though the offer of an offline local mode for up to four players, with all purchased content kept, might be enough for some players who don’t know what to play in a couch co-op setting. So, if you’re looking to keep your offline access to the game, make sure to log in at some point during season five and create a local save file on your machine, which will then be accessible without internet access post-shutdown.

It appears that 2025 got off on the wrong foot. Layoffs, studio downsizings, and closures have become reality and it’s not even the end of January yet, though the near-future in game releases does seem somewhat better than the previous year.

