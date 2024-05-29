Marvin being shocked while Cake dances.
How many people can play MultiVersus together?

How many?
MultiVersus offers a unique blend of characters from the WB universe, allowing you to face off against friends in various modes. But how many players can join in on this legendary brawl?

To clarify these queries, we’ve created a comprehensive guide on how many players can join the action in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus player and party limits

Custom Game UI MultiVersus
Only Custom Game supports up to four friends in online multiplayer.

MultiVersus supports up to two players to play simultaneously via online matchmaking in its 2v2 multiplayer mode. This PvP mode emphasizes teamwork and synergy, with pairs teaming up to take on another duo. Combining different character abilities and creating unique strategies with your partner can lead to some of the most thrilling moments in the game.

Additionally, the game offers local play and custom games, accommodating up to four players. In these modes, you can engage in free-for-all battles or form teams of two to compete in 2v2 matches.

Local Play UI MultiVersus
Play with your friends like the old days.

Whether you’re playing alone or have a friend to take down more formidable characters of the WB universe, MultiVersus has got you covered.

How to earn Prestige Points in MultiVersus
Superman smiling in MultiVersus.
How to earn Prestige Points in MultiVersus
Cale Michael May 29, 2024
All confirmed and leaked stages for MultiVersus
Superman fighting Shaggy in Multiversus
All confirmed and leaked stages for MultiVersus
Cale Michael May 29, 2024
All confirmed and leaked characters in MultiVersus
Updated key art for MultiVersus.
All confirmed and leaked characters in MultiVersus
Cale Michael May 29, 2024
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.