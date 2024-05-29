How many people can play MultiVersus together?

MultiVersus offers a unique blend of characters from the WB universe, allowing you to face off against friends in various modes. But how many players can join in on this legendary brawl?

To clarify these queries, we’ve created a comprehensive guide on how many players can join the action in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus player and party limits

MultiVersus supports up to two players to play simultaneously via online matchmaking in its 2v2 multiplayer mode. This PvP mode emphasizes teamwork and synergy, with pairs teaming up to take on another duo. Combining different character abilities and creating unique strategies with your partner can lead to some of the most thrilling moments in the game.

Additionally, the game offers local play and custom games, accommodating up to four players. In these modes, you can engage in free-for-all battles or form teams of two to compete in 2v2 matches.

Whether you’re playing alone or have a friend to take down more formidable characters of the WB universe, MultiVersus has got you covered.

