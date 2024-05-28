How to play PvP in MultiVersus

MultiVersus, the highly anticipated cross-platform fighting game, has finally launched on consoles. Many players are eager to jump into Player vs. Player (PvP) battles but find the process confusing, especially since the game starts with a tutorial led by Batman.

To help you get straight into the action, we’ve put together this simple guide on accessing the PvP mode in MultiVersus.

How to access PvP in MultiVersus

Click the Play button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the PvP mode in MultiVersus, finish the tutorial led by Batman and defeat Marvin the Martian. After the tutorial, head over to the main menu and look for the big red Play button on the left corner of the main menu. The user interface has been designed to be intuitive, making it easy to find your way around.

Click the Play button and select which mode you want to delve into. There are two modes available: 1v1 and 2v2. Ranked is currently unavailable.

Choose your fighter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you know how to access PvP mode in MultiVersus, you can jump into exciting battles and test your skills against other players. Whether you prefer solo or team battles, MultiVersus offers a thrilling competitive experience for all players.

