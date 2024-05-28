How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’ in MultiVersus

MultiVersus players have plenty to do with both PvP and PvE game modes, but some tasks in the Rift can be confusing, particularly the Reward to “bring another player with you into battle”—but we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

MultiVersus‘ PvE mode is one of the biggest new additions for the game’s full launch, providing a narrative experience alongside the general brawler against other players, and it’s a great way to get to grips with new characters.

Completionists have plenty to earn through Rifts, but some tasks can be confusing. Fortunately, we’ve explained the “bring another player with you into battle” task below.

MultiVersus Rifts: How to ‘bring another player with you into battle’

Hit the mark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rifts in MultiVersus have several Rewards to earn by completing specific requirements, and the task to “bring another player with you into battle” occurs regularly. Thankfully, while the wording may be confusing, it can easily be ticked off.

To earn the “bring another player with you into battle” reward in MultiVersus, you must enter the Rift alongside another player by inviting them to join your lobby and then enter the Rift game mode.

This means you cannot earn all of the Rewards in Rifts as a solo player. Instead, you need to party up with a friend or another player to get all of the available Rewards—including the progression Rewards shown in the bottom-right of the screen.

In the Multiversal Mayhem Rift, there are 125 Rewards to earn, and earning 100 provides full bonus Rewards, while there are 100 Rewards to earn in the Rift Detectives Rift, and you need 80 Rewards for all bonus Rewards—which you cannot earn unless you play co-op with another player.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more