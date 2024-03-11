MultiVersus confirms premium currency will be earnable, battle pass content isn’t exclusive

MultiVersus is making its crossover-filled return in May, though after a year on the shelf, Player First Games is trying to get players up to date with what’s changing. That includes dropping bombs about premium currency, battle pass content, and what the focus of this re-launch is.

Following PFG and Warner Bros. announcing that MultiVersus will launch in full on May 28, a new frequently asked questions (FAQ) update was pushed to the game’s official website. Most of the content was just old questions being updated with new information, but some key additions were made or reiterated.

No need to solve this mystery. Image via Player First Games

In this updated FAQ, PFG confirmed that Gleamium, the paid currency used in MultiVersus to purchase cosmetics, premium battle pass content, and characters, will be returning in the full release. The developers denote Gleamium as an “optional type of in-game currency” and confirm that all characters can be earned strictly through regular gameplay, just like in the beta. Additionally, Gleamium will be earnable through gameplay after re-launch, which was not featured in the beta, and will let players work toward premium content without the use of microtransactions—at least to some extent.

On top of Gleamium being earnable, PFG also confirmed battle pass content such as cosmetics won’t be exclusive, saying there “may be opportunities to earn some of these items in the game at a later date.” That wording isn’t very strong and likely means you’ll want to try and get any battle pass items while they’re featured rather than hoping they’ll appear in the in-game shop at a future date.

If you played the MultiVersus beta before it shut down last June, PFG has reiterated that all unused content—including Gleamium, Battle Pass tokens, character tickets, and any other in-game cosmetics—will carry over to your account for this full release. That does not extend to all “progression based elements” though, with more details about that to be shared closer to launch.

As for what the team is looking toward at post-launch, PFG is still focused on setting a good pace with character and content releases and keeping the game’s netcode up to snuff so players can enjoy the game with frequent updates and smooth performance.