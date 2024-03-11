Category:
Multiversus finally returns in May, teases visit to ‘worlds we have yet to explore’

"Shaggy's sandwiches have never looked better."
Mar 11, 2024
Just under a year after Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games announced Multiversus would be going offline until it was ready to fully launch, we now have a date for the platform fighter’s heroic comeback—and confirmation on a few key changes. 

According to PFG co-founder Tony Huynh, Multiversus will be re-launching on May 28, almost a year after the game’s beta was shut down last June. While the game was offline, the team swapped development over to Unreal Engine 5 and polished the game’s core experience based on information received during that extended beta. 

Multiversus will be getting more characters and stages from “worlds we have yet to explore” when it re-launches, though Huynh did not confirm if those new faces will be there on May 28 or are simply in the works for future updates. A few unreleased stages were shown off in the announcement trailer, seemingly confirming two based on Powerpuff Girls and Dexter’s Laboratory, respectively—meaning we could see reps from those shows appearing. Balloons for Animaniacs characters also appear in the background.

On the gameplay side, it looks like multiple characters have new moves like Harley Quinn doing a Beyblade impression with her spinning legs. Additionally, the game was reworked to support a new online netcode to provide “consistent, world-class” online play and game performance on all platforms. 

A new PvE mode has also been confirmed, offering a new way to play the game and earn unique rewards. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Steam when it returns. No Nintendo Switch port was confirmed during the presentation, but more details about the re-launch will be shared in the coming weeks.

