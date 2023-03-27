There is something to be said about a game that had over 100,000 concurrent players at one point deciding the best option for the future is to shut things down and prepare for a relaunch, but what that something is varies depending on the person.

Regardless, MultiVersus is going to go offline for an extended period of time, and players need to be ready.

Warner Bros. and Player First Games have confirmed MultiVersus will close its open beta later this year—essentially making the game unplayable in its current form for at least six months—ahead of a full launch sometime in 2024.

For players who weren’t aware, when MultiVersus was released last July it was actually still in an open beta test, as shown by the message listed when logging in. This is a common release strategy for games that want feedback on core mechanics and features while planning to continuously update things as they go, something P1G was on top of for months after launch. However, things fell apart after that initial phase.

Now, MultiVersus will be shutting down in almost every facet, leaving players with plenty of questions about the process and what’s next.

Here is everything you need to know about when MultiVersus will shut down, what that means for the fighting game, and when it might be coming back.

When does MultiVersus shut down?

For anyone looking for an exact date, MultiVersus will officially go offline on June 25, 2023. This is the date Warner Bros. and Player First Games shared with the announcement and when a majority of the biggest changes for the current game will be put into action.

Despite that, MultiVersus will actually be delisted from all digital storefronts on April 4, 2023. After that point, anyone who has not downloaded the game on a specific platform will no longer be able to access it—though anyone who previously had the game can still redownload it at any time.

Once the game is delisted, it will essentially be in an inactive state where no major updates will be released as the developers shift their focus to other areas for its inevitable relaunch in 2024 with a full release.

What happens when MultiVersus shuts down?

Once MultiVersus is taken offline on June 25, all online modes and features will be inaccessible to all players through official means. This locks everyone out basically every key element of the game outside of limited offline access to the game’s training mode and local matches.

All of those features will remain inactive until the game relaunches post-closure.

For anyone worried about cosmetics or other content they may have paid for or spent time unlocking, the MultiVersus devs have assured everyone that all progress and previously earned or purchased content will carry over when the game goes back online—even if refunds aren’t an option in the short term.

When will MultiVersus be back online?

While we have an exact date for MultiVersus being delisted and going offline, we don’t have a solid one for when WB and P1G will bring the game back online.

In the update, game director Tony Huyhn said the team is currently targeting an early 2024 release for the full version. Outside of that, we don’t know what is to come for MultiVersus beyond the areas of focus listed in that announcement.