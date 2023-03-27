MultiVersus beta will shut down later this year ahead of the full launch

MultiVersus was a hit a little over a year ago when it first launched into its open beta alongside the promise of new characters and content in the coming weeks.

For a few months, Player First Games was able to keep the content flowing. But after a break that spanned three months, many feared the worst. And now, PFG head Tony Huynh has announced that the game is going offline for a while.

While many were counting on the next round of content to come on March 31, the MultiVersus Twitter account put out a video today with Huynh saying the game will be going offline in 90 days, or roughly three months. There will be no new update in that time, and players will only be able to access the game in a limited couch multiplayer environment.

MVPs, thank you for the support during Open Beta! The feedback and inspiration has been amazing. Open Beta will close on June 25 as we prepare for full launch in early 2024. #MultiVersus will be back better than ever with new content, features, modes & more when we return. pic.twitter.com/6NOCMRDBrp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) March 27, 2023

Huynh also didn’t give an update on when the game might launch again outside of an “early 2024” release date. He said he understands that this is not the news many players were expecting, but the team feels this is necessary to improve the title. PFG is going to take this time to better optimize progression, understand character development timelines, and matchmaking improvements.

Many players on social media have been reacting to this news, with some commenting on how it doesn’t seem fair that they paid up to $100 for Founder’s Packs and PFG will not honor refunds. Others are taking the news pretty positively, saying they can’t wait to see what the game is able to accomplish when it reaches full launch—likely because the alternative was the game closing for good.

Wording from the official #MultiVersus FAQ page leads to the fact that there will be one final update on April 4th, as updates will stop “after April 4th”, which is a Tuesday (so it makes sense). pic.twitter.com/7baLEo2uij — ausil ( laisul ) (@AusilMV) March 27, 2023

MultiVersus may receive one more update on April 4, according to the most popular MultiVersus data miner, aisul. After that, it will go offline on June 25.