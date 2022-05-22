All character classes in MultiVersus explained

MultiVersus takes the concept of a platform fighter and adds in features more commonly found in other free-to-play games, which fit almost perfectly into the model designed by Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games.

One such inclusion is official Character Classes, which specify areas and roles that individual characters on the game’s roster are going to be the most capable of performing well.

Classes are just one way the developers are making MultiVersus more accessible to a wider audience, as giving players an early idea of where a character’s strengths and weaknesses stand from just a glance at the roster should help some players pick someone to start with. Or, at the very least, it helps them narrow down which role they might like to fill as they try out various characters across each class.

Image via Warner Bros. Games

Every fighter also has a distinction that tells you which direction their moves are best suited for covering too: Vertical, Horizontal, or Hybrid. These are less important to overall gameplay, however, and more just a label to provide at-a-glance insight into their playstyle.

As of now, there are five distinct Character Classes: Bruiser, Tank, Support, Assassin, and Mage. Each of these classes typically denotes the general area a character is best used in, and here is an explanation of each, along with every fighter classified within them.

Bruiser

Frontline combatants that might have a few tricks up their sleeves, Bruisers are usually straightforward and have a few unique areas where they stand above the rest, such as Batman with his gadgets or Jake having advanced range thanks to his stretchy limbs and shapeshifting.

Shaggy (Hybrid)

Jake (Hybrid)

Garnet (Horizontal)

Batman (Vertical)

Taz (Horizontal)

Tank

Characters that are harder to ringout, offer some support options, and can deal out damage as well as they can tank it. Those are the things that makes a Tank worthy of the namesake. Whether you are providing shields and lassoing your teammate out of harm’s way with Wonder Woman or stunning them as Superman, you can take the heat off your team while still playing an offensive role.

Wonder Woman (Horizontal)

Superman (Hybrid)

Support

Shielding, tethering, and providing various buffs or heals is the name of the game for characters like Steven Universe and Velma Dinkly. The level of backup might vary from character to character, but each of them is labeled as Support for a reason.

Reindog (Horizontal)

Steven Universe (Horizontal)

Velma (Horizontal)

Assassin

Damage dealers by any other name… well, then they likely wouldn’t be called an Assassin. From the sharp blades of Arya Stark to Harley Quinn’s traps and hammer, this Class is almost entirely about out-damaging your opponent.

Harley Quinn (Vertical)

Arya Stark (Hybrid)

Finn (Horizontal)

Mage

Attacking from a distance, usually, with a host of weapons or gimmicky tools, a Mage will always provide cover fire for their teammates and distract the opponent. You will likely need to spend a lot of time learning their tricks, but Bugs Bunny and the duo of Tom and Jerry can be a nuisance in any situation.