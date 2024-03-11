Category:
FGC

When does MultiVersus release?

Get ready to rumble... but for real this time.

Cale Michael

Published: Mar 11, 2024
Shaggy and Superman punching in MultiVersus


After shutting down in June 2023 following almost a year of beta testing, MultiVersus will soon launch in full with new content and an updated roadmap. And, once it releases this time, it won’t be going up, up, and away again. 

MultiVersus originally dropped its open beta in July 2022, with developer Player First Games giving players around the world access to the platform fighter and frequent content updates for around six months before things started to slow down. In May 2023, Warner Bros Games and PFG announced the game’s open beta would end in June so the developer could focus on improving the game for an eventual 2024 launch, which is now right around the corner. 

When does MultiVersus release? Full release date details and info

Batman in MultiVersus
The visuals aren’t the only thing that got an upgrade. Image via Player First Games

Player First Games and Warner Bros Games are releasing the full version of MultiVersus on May 28. It will be available on the same platforms the open beta was previously playable on—Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Steam.

With this launch, MultiVersus returns as a free-to-play, live service title that the developers will frequently update with new content including characters, balance adjustments, and cosmetics. No content roadmap has been shared for this full release, but PFG has confirmed that new faces and places from “worlds we have yet to explore” will appear. 

Along with what we assume will be all the content from the beta version, PFG has also confirmed visual, gameplay, and system changes for MultiVersus. This includes a move to Unreal Engine 5, new moves for characters, and a top-to-bottom rework of the game’s online netcode. More reveals for this updated version of MultiVersus will be shared in the weeks leading up to its May 28 launch.

