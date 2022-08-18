Swedish video game and media company Embracer Group has acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, which was originally a division of the Saul Zaentz Company and owns the worldwide rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit in regards to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, and stage productions.

The deal also includes the rights for other Middle-earth literary works, as long as they’re authorized by Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins and have yet to be explored.

Embracer said the deal would give them ”significant growth opportunities within PC, consoles, mobile, and tabletop games“—a mission statement that suggests gamers across the board will soon see plenty more Middle-earth themed releases.

“I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group,” Embracer founder Lars Wingefors said in a press release posted on Embracer.com on Aug. 17.

“I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio.”

