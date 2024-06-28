How to unlock Pictomancer in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Pictomancer is one of the two new classes you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV with the addition of the Dawntrail expansion. For those who want to unlock the power of using pictures and paintings to defeat enemies, the Pictomancer is the class for you.

It’s a ranged DPS class that uses magic against foes. The pictures the Pictomancer creates give them an array of buffs and damage enemies during a battle. As you might expect, there’s a specific way you can go about unlocking the Pictomancer class in Final Fantasy XIV, and it’s something you can miss if you don’t go out of your way for it.

Where to unlock Pictomancer in Final Fantasy XIV

The Pictomancer has a range of art that magically harms foes during combat. Image via Square Enix

The way you unlock Pictomancer is to make sure you have access to Dawntrail. This is a required expansion for you to have on your Final Fantasy XIV account. Without having access to this content, the quest remains unavailable to you, and you can’t teach it to your Warrior of Light. When you do add it to your account, there’s a particular quest you have to track down and start.

The quest you need to find is called The Joy of Pictomancy, which comes from the Cheerless Hearer NPC. You can find them in Old Gridania, and they are at coordinates (X:8.0, Y:10.3). After you speak with them, follow the quest steps to proceed forward, and when you reach the end, your Warrior of Light should now be able to use Pictomancy as their primary class.

Return to Old Gridania to unlock the Pictomancer class on your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like previous classes in Final Fantasy XIV, the Pictomancy starts at level 80. It’s 10 levels lower than the previous expansion’s final level, Endwalker. You need to reach the final 10 levels yourself if you plan to work through the Dawntrail expansion with this class. After you reach level 90, the Dawntrail content should guide you through the next levels, and you can complete it, reaching level 100 with your character. It may take some practice to understand the Pictomancer attack rotation, though. The other class you can unlock with this expansion is the Viper class.

