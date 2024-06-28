How to unlock Viper in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

The Viper class is one of the many classes you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. It joined the available roster for the Dawntrail expansion, and if you have access to this DLC, you can teach your Warrior of Light.

How you go about the Viper class is similar to the other Final Fantasy XIV classes. You must complete an initial quest for it, but thankfully, you won’t start at level one. Instead, it starts you 10 levels below the required level you need to be to begin the Dawntrail expansion, which means you still need to do some leveling before you can set out on a new adventure.

Where to unlock Viper in Final Fantasy XIV

The Viper class is available after you unlock the Dawntrail expansion. If you do not have this expansion on your Final Fantasy XIV account, the quest does not appear, preventing you from getting it. After you have confirmed access to this expansion, the next step is to make your way toward Ul’dah – Steps of Nald and visit the Worried Weaver at coordinates (X:8.1, Y:9.3).

As you might expect, this quest for this class is relatively straightforward. You shouldn’t have to worry about too much in terms of intensity, and after you’ve completed it, the Viper class is now yours to begin mastering in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a melee, DPS class, which means you can expect to face off against your enemies in close-quarters combat, wielding powerful blades to cut them down.

You start the Viper class at level 80. If you were hoping to begin Dawntrail with the Viper, the next thing to do is to worry about leveling up this class and reaching level 90. You can do this in several ways, the quickest way being running through dungeons with your friends and completing those. Dungeon leveling is one of the best ways to level up in Final Fantasy XIV, but it can easily be repetitive. You primarily want to focus on the ones that are close to your level and not the ones in the roulette.

After you reach level 90, make your way to Old Sharlayan, and you can begin working on the Dawntrail quests. Some Final Fantasy XIV players always work through the latest expansions with the newest classes rather than the older ones.

