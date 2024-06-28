How to start Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

A new day is dawning, and it’s finally time to get on that ship to Tural—servers are now live, and the very first of Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail’s Main Scenario Quests is now available to claim.

How to start the MSQ in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

All geared up and ready to go with your MSQ glam? It’s time to head to Old Sharlayan to grab that first quest. Go straight to the Baldesion Annex and talk to Ojika Tsunjika, our ever-reliable receptionist—he’ll offer you the quest called “A New World to Explore.”

It looks like Wuk Lamat and Erenville are finally ready to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The requirements for the quest are what you would expect: You need to be at level 90 and have completed the final FFXIV Endwalker quest, “The Coming Dawn.” If, for some reason, Ojika doesn’t have the right quest for you, try checking your MSQ guide to see where you are.

Unlike almost every previous expansion, Endwalker split its final MSQ sections into two parts, the latter of which the devs added in Patch 6.55. If you’ve only completed the 6.5 quest—”Growing Light”—try heading to Radz-at-Han instead to pick up “When One Door Closes…” from Varshahn in front of the Meghaduta.

And remember—you need to be level 90 to start picking up and turning in MSQ quests. If you want to take the new Dawntrail jobs into the main story, you need to start with some power-leveling to get Viper or Pictomancer from 80 to 90 as soon as possible. Don’t forget to eat food in dungeons, turn in your Wondrous Tails, and grab some Cryptlurker gear from Eulmore.

