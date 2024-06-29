All Aether Currents in Urqopacha in Final Fantasy XIV

A flying mount in Final Fantasy XIV is a must for players to traverse the lands with ease, but you won’t be able to take to the skies without first collecting Aether Currents. In the Dawntrail expansion, one of the earliest areas you can explore is Urqopacha.

Recommended Videos

You don’t want to immediately go out of your way to find the Urqopacha Aether Currents. Instead, it helps to complete Main Scenario Quests in the FFXIV Dawntrail expansion and thus steadily work your way throughout the area, giving you a chance to unlock them naturally. Plus, some areas of Urqopacha might be blocked off from you until you get further in the story, so it’s best not to rush it.

Where to find all Urqopacha Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV

Run around Urqopacha to find the 10 Aether Currents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Aether Currents you can track down by exploring the Urqopacha region in Final Fantasy XIV. It helps to work your way through the many Main Scenario Quests of the main story of Dawntrail before attempting to tackle them all.

The first five in the north are always available when you arrive in Urqopacha, while the southern region won’t unlock for you in FFXIV until you enter it, preventing you from grabbing the last five. Alternatively, you can use your Aether Compass to track them down after you find them for the Kozama’uka region. Manually tracking the Aether Currents takes time, but seeing this area for yourself might be more fun.

After you have all 10, the next step is to work on additional Main Scenario Quests in the Urqopacha region. They take you throughout the area, continuing the primary story of Dawntrail, and when you complete this area, they provide one of the final Aether Currents you need.

Along the way other side quests begin to appear in the small civilizations of this area—these quests also reward you Aether Currents. These are easier to notice than the other side quests because they have a plus icon next to them on the map.

You need to complete these side quests if you want to unlock the rest of the Aether Currents in Urqopacha.

A Crisis of Corruption – Wachunpelo

– Wachunpelo A Traveler to the Rescue – Wachunpelo

After they’re done, your mount can fly when exploring this area, making traveling through here collecting resources and spending time with friends much easier in Final Fantasy XIV.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy