How to get the Mehwapyarra (Capybara) mount in Final Fantasy XIV

You can unlock multiple mounts as you make your way through Final Fantasy XIV. Although they may have the same speed, the mounts show your dedication to completing content or overcoming challenges. The Mehwapyarra mount, also known as the Capybara, might be because of its appearance.

The Capybara mount is one of the more adorable choices you can unlock in Dawntrail. There’s a brief moment during the Main Scenario Quests when your character has the chance to ride one, but you won’t be able to unlock it purely by completing the story. Instead, it occurs after the Dawntrail credits roll and if you’re willing to put more time into FFXIV.

Where to unlock the Mehwapyarra (Capybara) mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with Uah’Shepya to unlock the Capybara mount after you have enough scales. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The vendor with the Mehwaypyarra mount available for purchase is named Uah’shepya, and she’s the Miscellany vendor. You can encounter her in Solution Nine at coordinates (X:8.7, Y:13.5). select the Sublime Curiosities to see it as an available option. Unfortunately, the currency you need to get for Mehwapyarra is called a Ttokrrone Scale, and they’re a difficult drop to narrow down in Final Fantasy XIV.

You need to defeat a creature known as Ttokrrone to earn it, but the only way to do that is to track down the creature. This occurs in the Shaaloani region at coordinates (X:22.6, Y:5.1), for the level 100 FATE, The Serpentlord Seethes. The amount of scales you earn for completing the FATE comes down to how much you assist other Final Fantasy XIV players in taking down the creature, and you do need a full group to defeat it.

I recommend waiting for a full party to gather before taking on this creature or partying with other players nearby. If you don’t, you may drop after defeating this creature and have to attempt it again.

You do need to complete this encounter multiple times to earn enough scales to purchase this mount. After you have, speak with Uah’shepya to exchange the currency with her, and you can enjoy running around with your new Capybara mount in FFXIV. While you’re in Shaaloani, grab all the Aether Currents and complete the associated quests to ensure you are ready to take on Ttokrrone. It’ll become a regular FATE if you’re keen on getting enough scales to unlock Mehwapyarra. It’ll be a good break from attempting to clear the Trial Extremes for Dawntrail.

