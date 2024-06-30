Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
How to find all Shaaloani in Final Fantasy XIV
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Final Fantasy

All Aether Currents in Shaaloani in Final Fantasy XIV

Track down all Aether Currents in Shaaloani.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 29, 2024 07:50 pm

Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV are vital for quickly traversing any region you explore as they allow your mounts to fly. When you reach Shaaloani, one of the new areas in Dawntrail, there are several new Aether Currents for you to track down and add to your collection.

Recommended Videos

You won’t be able to see the Aether Currents on your map; instead, you must rely on your Aether Compass to point you in the proper direction. After finding the ones in the general map, you’ll need to earn the rest via quest rewards in FFXIV—but they only reveal themselves after you’ve completed enough of the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests.

Where to find all Shaaloani Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV

All Shaaloani Aether Current locations in Final Fantasy XIV
There are 10 Aether Currents you need to track down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Aether Currents you find while exploring the Shaaloani region. All locations are available when you enter this area, save for the small island to the north. These are the first Aether Currents you need to grab before working on the ones from quests. It’s a similar process for unlocking the other regions in Dawntrail, such as Yak T’el, Urqopacha, and Kozama’uka.

Unfortunately, the Aether Current rewards from quests won’t be available until you progress further in the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests. The quests you need to grab should have a distinct plus symbol on their icon. It makes them stand out from the regular side quests. We’ll update this guide when we learn the exact names of those side quests and what cities you need to visit to find them. One of the Aether Currents also comes from a Main Scenario Quest, which is a great motivator to focus on them.

When you have all Aether Currents on your Final Fantasy XIV, any mount you use in Shaaloani can fly, making it much easier to explore this area. These are great for tracking down larger rewards or for hunting down resources scattered throughout Shaaloani.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.