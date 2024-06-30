All Aether Currents in Shaaloani in Final Fantasy XIV

Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV are vital for quickly traversing any region you explore as they allow your mounts to fly. When you reach Shaaloani, one of the new areas in Dawntrail, there are several new Aether Currents for you to track down and add to your collection.

Recommended Videos

You won’t be able to see the Aether Currents on your map; instead, you must rely on your Aether Compass to point you in the proper direction. After finding the ones in the general map, you’ll need to earn the rest via quest rewards in FFXIV—but they only reveal themselves after you’ve completed enough of the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests.

Where to find all Shaaloani Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV

There are 10 Aether Currents you need to track down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Aether Currents you find while exploring the Shaaloani region. All locations are available when you enter this area, save for the small island to the north. These are the first Aether Currents you need to grab before working on the ones from quests. It’s a similar process for unlocking the other regions in Dawntrail, such as Yak T’el, Urqopacha, and Kozama’uka.

Unfortunately, the Aether Current rewards from quests won’t be available until you progress further in the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests. The quests you need to grab should have a distinct plus symbol on their icon. It makes them stand out from the regular side quests. We’ll update this guide when we learn the exact names of those side quests and what cities you need to visit to find them. One of the Aether Currents also comes from a Main Scenario Quest, which is a great motivator to focus on them.

When you have all Aether Currents on your Final Fantasy XIV, any mount you use in Shaaloani can fly, making it much easier to explore this area. These are great for tracking down larger rewards or for hunting down resources scattered throughout Shaaloani.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy