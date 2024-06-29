All Aether Currents in Yak T’el in Final Fantasy XIV

Aether Currents are some of the most sought-after resources you can find while playing Final Fantasy XIV. They allow you to unlock flying mounts while exploring a region, and with new areas added with Dawntrail, there are Aether Currents to find while visiting Yak T’el.

These Aether Currents are not on your map. However, you can find them by using an Aether Compass to track them down. The compass directs where you need to go and how far you are from them, but not an exact location. Thankfully, we’ve been tracking them down in FFXIV and can go about providing your assistance to find any missing ones.

Where to find all Yak T’el Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV

Track down all 10 Aether Currents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other Aether Currents in Dawntrail, such as Kozama’uka and Urqopacha, there are 10 Aether Currents you can find through Yak T’el. You can find them scattered throughout the area, and I find it best to slowly advance through the many Main Scenario Quests you get from playing Dawntrail before tracking them down. These quests in Final Fantasy XIV take you throughout the region, making it easy to pick them up as you play.

After you have them all, unfortunately, you won’t be finished yet. There are five more Aether Currents you need to find. These only appear as side quests and one Main Scenario Quest. You get these as you advance through the main story, so if they have not appeared yet, don’t worry. You’re not missing anything. You only want to focus on your latest Main Scenario Quest and continue to focus on the story.

You need to find these side quests to receive the other missing Aether Currents, and where you need to go to find them.

Aiming High – Iq Br’aax

– Iq Br’aax Secrets in the Cinderfield – Landing

– Landing Beast of the Heartlands – Mamook

– Mamook Lost and Powerless – Mamook

– Mamook Road to the Golden City – Main Scenario Quest

After you have them all on your character, double jump while using any mount, and they should begin to fly. This should make traveling throughout this area in FFXIV much easier, and you can easily grab any missing resources or quests you have yet to complete while visiting here.