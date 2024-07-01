How to unlock all Trial Extremes in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

When it comes to unlocking some of the more difficult content in Final Fantasy XIV, there are several hoops you have to jump through. The same goes for the Trial Extremes you can get in the Dawntrail expansion, which has a handful of requirements.

These requirements can be tedious, but they’re worth it if you’re keen to reach the endgame equipment you need to unlock. The Trial Extremes are some of the toughest content you can do in FFXIV, and don’t expect to complete them immediately. It takes practice, dedication, and a solid group to work together to conquer them. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Dawntrail Trial Extremes.

Where to find the Wandering Minstrel in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Speak with the Wandering Minstrel to unlock the Extreme Trials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock two Extreme Trials immediately after completing the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail expansion Main Scenario Quests. They become available when you reach level 100 and finish the Dawntrail mission. The two Extreme Trials will be for Worqor Lar Dor and Everkeep. You unlock the Extreme versions of these encounters using the same method from previous expansions: speaking with the Wandering Minstrel.

The Wandering Minstrel appears at coordinates (X:11.1, Y:14.1) in Tuliyollal. You can speak with the Minstrel once to unlock the initial dialogue, and from there, speak to them again for each trial. The Minstrel has different dialogue for each one, and after a brief cutscene, the Extreme Trials become available. You can launch them from the Duty Finder at any time.

But you do need to meet the requirement of having item level 690. You can get to this level by working on the other level 100 dungeons and earning more Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics from these encounters. From here, reach Solution Nine and speak with Zircon at coordinates (X:8.6, Y:13.6) to exchange them for more powerful Tomestone gear. Expect to go through multiple days of Duty Roulette encounters and grind through the level 100 dungeons several times with random players and friends.

After you reach item level 690 on your character, feel free to queue for the Extreme Trials. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to earn even stronger gear from these battles, preparing you for the upcoming Savage raid set to launch for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail with Update 7.05.

