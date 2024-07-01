How to unlock all level 100 dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV

Dungeons and trials are some of the most fun content you can play through in Final Fantasy XIV, alongside the immersive story. When you reach the end of the Dawntrail expansion, there are several more dungeons for you to unlock beyond the ones you receive for playing the story.

Recommended Videos

These dungeons won’t immediately appear for you, though. Instead, you need to go out of your way to track them down, and it can be easy to miss them if you don’t know where to go. Thankfully for gamers, there are some good methods to track them down, and it won’t take too long to add these level 100 dungeons to your growing collection in FFXIV, especially if you’re hunting for Tomestones of Aesthetics.

Where to unlock Tender Valley and The Strayborough Deadwalk dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV

Scour Dawntrail areas to unlock more dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three dungeons for you to unlock when you reach level 100: Alexandria, Tender Valley, and The Strayborough Deadwalk. Of these three, Alexandria is the easiest. You receive this as you work through the Main Scenario Quests, and it becomes available for the final one, appropriately named Dawntrail. After you work through this dungeon at least once, it becomes available in the Expert Roulette.

The other two, Tender Valley and The Strayborough Deadwalk, are slightly more complicated as you must go out of your way to find them in Final Fantasy XIV. These unlock by completing specific side quests called It Belongs in a Museum and Something Stray in the Neighborhood. This should be a good time to gather any missing Aether Currents you have in Living Memory, Heritage Found, Shaaloani, Yak T’el, Kozama’uka, and Urqopacha.

Speak with Zeycihan to get the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find It Belongs in a Museum shortly after you complete the Dawntrail story. It appears at the town center in Tuliyollal, southwest of the Aetheryte. Speak with Zeycihan at coordinates (X:13.9, Y:12.5) to start it.

Speak with Nostalgia to get the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re ready to work on the second side quest, Something Stray in the Neighborhood, make your way to Solution Nine. The character you need to speak with is named Nostalgia, at coordinates (X:18.4, Y:18.1).

You can find both quests on your map after completing all Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail indicated by the plus sign quest symbol. Once you complete these dungeons at least once, they’ll be added to your Expert Dungeon Roulette, or you can repeat them as often as you want from the Duty Finder.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy