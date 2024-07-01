All Aether Currents in Heritage Found in Final Fantasy XIV

There are more Aether Currents to track down in Final Fantasy XIV‘s Dawntrail expansion. When you find them all in a region, your mount can fly, making it easier to explore an area. Heritage Found is one of the final areas where you can find them.

There are several you can track down within this particular region, but after that, they become slightly harder to find. You need to work through the Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail to find the rest, which can be time-consuming if you want to start flying. Here’s where you need to find all Aether Currents in Heritage Found in FFXIV.

Where to find all Heritage Found Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV

There are 10 Aether Currents you can find throughout Heritage Found. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Aether Currents you need to track down are scattered throughout Heritage Found. You can find them throughout the region, and narrowing down their location can be tricky. There are 10 Aether Currents to find.

A good way to find them is to use your Aether Compass. The compass shows the direction of the nearest Aether Current and how far away it is. It’s a similar process to the other Currents you’ve been tracking down in Shaaloani, Yak T’el, Urqopacha, and Kozama’uka.

Once those have been rounded up, the next step is to find the final five Aether Currents. These only come from quests. These quests won’t immediately appear on the map until you work through the Main Scenario Quests, and complete the Heritage Found portion in Final Fantasy XIV. Thankfully, the quests you need to find are indicated on the map with a distinct plus sign on their icon, making it easier to find.

You will need to find these FFXIV quests for the Aether Currents. Speak with the quest givers, and the quests should be relatively short. The quests are:

Stressed Testing

Aunty Knows Best

He Who Remembers

Phyt for Survival

The Resilient Son – Main Scenario Quest

When you have those quests and their rewards, any mount you use can begin flying. You can finish out the rest of the map in Heritage Found, making it easier to track down resources you want to add to your collection for crafting projects.

