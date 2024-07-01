All Aether Currents in Living Memory in Final Fantasy XIV

Living Memory is the final area you unlock as you work through the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests. The location is massive and contains several Aether Currents you need to track down if you want to unlock flying with your mount.

These Aether Currents are crucial to find and can be tricky to locate. When you have them all, they allow your mount to fly, making it easier to traverse this area. Thankfully for gamers, you have a trusty Aether Compass you can use to track them down, but you might want to know their exact locations before you look for them. They can be time-consuming to find, especially if you haven’t attuned to every Aetheryte Crystal here yet while playing FFXIV.

Where to find all Living Memory Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV

There are 10 Aether Currents you can find in Living Memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 Aether Currents you can find scattered throughout the Living Memory region in Final Fantasy XIV. But, similar to the first regions in the Dawntrail expansion, these areas slowly unlock as you progress through the Main Scenario Quests for this region. I recommend working your way through the quests throughout this area and finishing those up before hunting down these Aether Currents. You can do them all at once or grab them as you slowly unlock each quadrant.

After you have all 10 Aether Currents, the next step is to focus on the ones you unlock from side quests. You unlock four Aether Currents from side quests and one from a Main Scenario Quest that’s close to the end of the Dawntrail expansion. You have to go out of your way for these side quests, but tracking them down is relatively simple. They have a distinct plus sign next to their quest symbol, making them easier to pick out among the others.

Here are all the side quests you need to finish to unlock the final Aether Currents, completing the Living Memory region in FFXIV:

Well-wishing at the Wishing Well – Canal Town

– Canal Town Perplexing Puzzles, Endless Fun – Yesterland

– Yesterland Blueprint Protocol – Asyle Volcane

– Asyle Volcane Volcanic Disruptions – Asyle Volcane

– Asyle Volcane In Search of Discovery – Main Scenario Quest

After completing the final side quests, your mount can fly around to uncover the rest of the map in Living Memory. You can only do it for this area and may still need to complete them for the other areas in Final Fantasy XIV‘s Dawntrail, such as Heritage Found, Shaaloani, Yak T’el, Kozama’uka, and Urqopacha.

